5 dream matches for Edge following his shock WWE return

James Sullivan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Edge's return at Royal Rumble

It's official: After his sensational and shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, the 'Rated R Superstar' is back on the active WWE roster.

Having reportedly signed a three-year, $9 million deal, it's pretty safe to assume that Edge will be a regular face on either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown (it's looking like Raw for the moment) in the following months and years to come. Assuming no nagging neck injuries rear their ugly head again, there's no reason Edge can't reimmerse himself in the wrestling lifestyle as a regular in-ring performer for WWE.

Looking in better shape that he arguably ever has in his entire career, the man also known as Adam Copeland gave a great showing in the Rumble, lasting almost to the very end, with absolutely no ring rust in sight. Given that he's been out of the ring for almost a decade, this comes as a bit of a shock. Who knows what he's still to accomplish?

But while Randy Orton may have been the man to set his viper fangs into his former friend first, there are many WWE fans who can't wait to see the WWE Hall of Famer mix it up with the new generation of wrestling talent who arrived on the scene not long after his departure.

Edge himself rattled off a few names on this week's Monday Night Raw, showing he is indeed interested in challenging some new faces. Knowing that there's been so much new talent introduced in the nine years he's been away from the company, it makes all the sense in the world that Edge would want to accustomise himself with a string of potential worthy foes he was unfortunate enough to miss.

With this in mind, here are five picks for dream matches now that Edge has returned home:

#5 Seth Rollins

Rollins is one of WWE's top names

There's a very good argument to be made that Seth Rollins is the closest thing we've had to the Rated R Superstar since his departure.

Exceptional and varied skill in the ring, great on the microphone and the know-how to produce top quality matches in both singles and tag team contests. Which is what makes a fantasy match between the two men all the more mouthwatering.

Advertisement

Much like Edge was a workhorse for the company back in the day, Seth Rollins has devoted himself to his craft and given more of himself to the squared circle than perhaps any other current WWE superstar in recent years.

Both men are world championship calibre and multiple-time former world champs in their own right. And both caused seismic shockwaves through the wrestling world with their famous Money In The Bank cash-ins.

The question is... when all the talking is done, who comes out on top? The newly-christened Monday Night Messiah or the Ultimate Opportunist?

This has 'PPV Main Event' written all over it, and we can't wait.

1 / 5 NEXT