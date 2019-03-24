5 Dream matches for Sting if he returns to WWE for one final run

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 24 Mar 2019, 06:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is well and truly considered as one of the greatest superstars' to ever step foot into the world of Professional Wrestling and having retired from in-ring competition a few years ago, Sting did indeed close out the possibility on a number of dream matches featuring him and other megastars of the business.

However, in a recent live panel broadcast on Fite TV, the former WCW World Champion did admit the fact that if the opportunity is being presented then he would definitely make a return to the business for one more match. Despite Sting claiming that he would return for a match only against The Undertaker, one thing is for sure that as of right now, there are several dream matches we could possibly witness The Stinger in.

With the current day WWE roster filled with several talented men from particular generations, Sting could very well share the ring with superstars from the past, present, and the future as well. And in this list, we will take a look at 5 of Sting's dream opponents if he is to return to the WWE for one last run.

#5 AJ Styles

One more time?

Now that you look back at it, both AJ Styles and Sting had a pretty similar journey in the Pro Wrestling business. Sting initially started out as the face of WCW and carried the promotion on his shoulders, to say the least, and the same could be said for AJ Styles as well, who pretty much did the same during his time with TNA.

After years of anticipation, Sting made his way over to the WWE in 2014 and similarly, Styles also made his debut for the WWE in 2016. Both the former TNA World Champions also had the privilege of sharing the ring with each other back in the day in TNA and with both men having garnished the ample amount of experience in the business, one final match between AJ Styles and Sting would definitely be one to watch out for.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement