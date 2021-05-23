5 dream matches for John Cena if he returns to WWE

The last time John Cena was featured in a major WWE event, viewers witnessed a surreal contest pitting him against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. The Firefly Fun House match between the two men felt like a mini-movie, which ended on a sour note for the Cenation leader.

Since losing to Wyatt, Cena has pursued various film and television projects outside of WWE. Meanwhile, fans have missed his presence on weekly shows such as RAW and SmackDown.

A major aspect of Cena's onscreen gimmick hinges on crowd reactions, and now that WWE live events will return from July onward, he could soon make an appearance. During a recent interview with Den of Geek, the 16-time world champion admitted that he is looking forward to a WWE return when the time is right.

I miss John Cena 😭



Cena is GOATED pic.twitter.com/2qC2OSY1Wz — Richie 👌 (@Richie_CFC_) May 18, 2021

According to the Wrestling Observer (via CSS), WWE is currently planning for John Cena to appear on their first show back with live fans, which will be the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

Whenever the Cenation leader chooses to return, he could have some important matches against RAW, SmackDown, and NXT superstars. With that in mind, let's take a look at five dream matches for John Cena upon his likely return to WWE.

#5 Damian Priest vs. John Cena could be an instant WWE classic

Damian Priest, a former NXT star, has made a huge splash on the WWE main roster in 2021. His partnership alongside Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led to a newsworthy showdown against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. As a result, Priest earned a huge WrestleMania moment that will likely be remembered for a long time.

For the most part, Damian Priest's main roster run thus far indicates that he has a good chance of becoming a top star one day. Yes, his zombie-themed lumberjack match against The Miz wasn't a step in the right direction, but it still ended up being a highly newsworthy affair.

👀 Damn right! Glad I go to see @DaveBautista tear it up in #ArmyOfTheDead before this match.

P.S. Definitely lobster roll 😏 https://t.co/9UHMXuVQXN — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) May 17, 2021

Based on WrestleVotes' recent report, Priest may receive a big opportunity soon. Could that opportunity result in a major showdown between him and John Cena? While both stars have never been part of the same bout, a match against the Cenation leader should significantly advance his career.

Damian Priest isn't a young talent anymore, but a win over Cena would solidify his position on the main roster. A dream match between the two could also be the perfect recipe to entertain WWE's returning live crowds.

1 / 5 NEXT