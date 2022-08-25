5 Dream Matches for Kenny Omega if he returns to WWE

Some fans may not recall, but Kenny Omega spent some time in WWE's developmental system early on in his career. Back in late 2005, Omega signed with the company and was assigned to then-developmental promotion Deep South Wrestling. But less than a year later, he requested and was subsequently granted his release from his contract. The star later expressed his displeasure with the training process, citing issues with some of the staff.

Before signing on with AEW in 2019, Kenny Omega spent time all over the world wrestling for top promotions such as Ring of Honor, PWG, and NJPW, just to name a few. He now serves in dual roles within AEW; he is an in-ring competitor as well as the company's Executive Vice President.

With the sudden shake-up in WWE, we are beginning to see some former superstars coming back to the company. Kenny Omega has not publicly expressed any desire to jump ship and return to the sports entertainment giant, but with that said, you should never say never. If the former AEW World Champion were to return, who would he go after? Here is our list of the top 5 dream matches for Kenny Omega in the event he were to return to WWE.

#5. on our list of dream opponents for Kenny Omega is WWE breakout Superstar Logan Paul.

Logan Paul has already proved he is capable of being a top star.

Say what you will about Logan Paul, but the man is a natural athlete and he has picked up the "WWE way" with ease. While Logan made his claim to fame via social media and through his massive following on YouTube, he has left no questions regarding his commitment to becoming a true WWE Superstar.

Logan Paul made his official WWE debut on an episode of SmackDown in 2021. However, his big moment came at WrestleMania 38 when he shocked the wrestling world with his impressive work during his tag team match against The Mysterio's.

Kenny Omega is a teacher and Logan Paul would be his student if they were to face one another in WWE. But don't think for a moment that Logan wouldn't be able to hold his own, because he surely would. This may be one of the most unlikely of scenarios, but I'll say it again - never say never.

#4 - Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

The Viper could bring out the best in Kenny Omega.

Whether you refer to him as The Legend Killer, The Viper, or any of his other monikers, he is a living legend and one of the greatest current WWE Superstars.

Randy Orton is a third-generation performer from the legendary Orton wrestling family. Of course, everyone is aware of his father: WWE Hall of Fame legend Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. But Randy's grandfather was also successful in his own right. The 14-time world champion has done his family proud by carrying on the legacy that started many years ago.

Orton is currently recovering from a bad back injury, which will likely keep him sidelined through the remainder of 2022. Although most of his recent actions have been as a member of a tag team with Riddle, The Viper will may be ready for singles competition soon after returning from his injury.

Kenny Omega and Randy Orton have two contrasting styles of wrestling, but these two will likely compliment one another in the event the stars align.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge

WWE Hall of Famer The Rated-R Superstar Edge!

Coming in at number 3 on our list of WWE dream opponents for Kenny Omega is The Rated-R Superstar Edge. If you look at the entirety of this list, Edge is probably the one star who has the closest similarities in style to Kenny Omega. The AEW star and Edge are not only both Canadians, but they both possess a very similar in-ring killer instinct.

Despite being the oldest on this list, the WWE Hall of Famer has proved that he is still capable of hanging with the younger guys.

Edge made his debut way back in 1996 and has come a long way since his early days of working without a contract. The former WWE Champion and Omega have had tremendous success as singles competitors, tag team specialists, and leaders of major factions.

At this year's SummerSlam event, Edge made his return to take vengeance on his former stable-mates from Judgment Day. The Hall of Famer has found himself aligned with another WWE legend, Rey Mysterio, and his son, Dominik.

#2 - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

No one in the wrestling world is currently as red hot as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been holding championship gold for well over 700 days now, and there's no sign of him losing the titles anytime soon.

Roman Reigns is a powerhouse in the ring. His style is more of a brute, overpowering type of wrestling. Kenny Omega, on the other hand, is more methodical and flashy. You never know when Omega is going to hit you with a missile dropkick to the head, or maybe he will opt for a Canadian Destroyer.

These two stars may have contrasting styles, but I believe it would be exciting to see them put the puzzle pieces together for what would undoubtedly be an epic encounter.

Both Roman and Kenny are currently top stars for their respected companies. Reigns is The Head of the Table for The Bloodline stable, and Omega recently returned to action for what appears to be an intriguing showdown between himself and The Young Bucks. As he looks to settle the score with Adam Cole and friends to see who really is The Elite clique in AEW.

#1 - WWE Money In The Bank winner, Theory.

Theory is being projected as "the next big thing" in WWE!

WWE signed Austin Theory in 2019, after an exciting and successful independent run. Theory spent very little time in NXT before being called up to the RAW roster as a result of the 2021 WWE Draft.

Since being called up, Theory has often been compared to WWE legend John Cena as he has all of the makings of becoming the next big thing and has been pushed hard by higher-ups in the company. Time will ultimately tell how successful Theory becomes, but he has certainly exceeded the expectations set by many.

Theory and Omega are both competing at the top of their game. Seeing these two go head-to-head inside a WWE ring would be a dream match. The stars would probably compliment one another well and would certainly tell an amazing story.

Jim Cornette recently commented on the comparison between Omega and Theory during an episode of his podcast; "Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru." Cornette commented that "Theory is a much better worker than Kenny Omega ever will be." The former WWE manager went on to praise Mr. Money in the Bank for his overall body of work and the progress he has made since arriving at the sports entertainment giant.

