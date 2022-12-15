5 dream matches for Mandy Rose outside of WWE

Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez last night and then lost her job with WWE this morning.

The shocking release allegedly occurred due to Mandy creating content outside of the company that WWE was not comfortable with. Rose completely revitalized her wrestling career in the company's developmental brand and held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days.

She improved in the ring during her time in NXT and enters the free-agent market with a resume that will have promotions eager to make an offer.

Listed below are five dream matches for Mandy Rose outside of WWE.

#5. Mandy Rose could battle former WWE Superstar Saraya in AEW

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has history with Mandy Rose in the faction Absolution. Paige managed Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for a brief period of time before serving as the manager for The Kabuki Warriors.

Saraya returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker. The 30-year-old is starting to knock the rust off and has a lot left in the tank. All Elite Wrestling has been desperately trying to form a representative women's division since the promotion launched and Mandy would go a long way towards accomplishing that.

#4. Kairi Sane

KAIRI /カイリ🏴‍☠️ @KAIRI_official

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.Thank you from the bottom of my heart,Kairi Sane I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.Thank you from the bottom of my heart,Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ https://t.co/BaH2UBi9wn

Kairi Sane has had a ton of success since leaving WWE. She returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom and recently made history. Sane became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion by defeating Mayu Iwatani at the historic X-Over event between NJPW and Stardom.

Mandy could opt to make a boatload of money per appearance in Japan while continuing her ventures outside of WWE.

#3. Mandy Rose could challenge Sasha Banks

Daniel @DannyDiaz60 "I'm hearing that's about right"



- SRS on Sasha Banks going to New Japan Pro Wrestling and being done with WWE "I'm hearing that's about right" - SRS on Sasha Banks going to New Japan Pro Wrestling and being done with WWE https://t.co/WdbdMniIWD

Sasha Banks and Naomi have not appeared on WWE television since walking out of an episode of RAW on May 16th. Rumors have been rampant about where The Boss may show up next, with the latest reports indicating that she will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.

Mandy Rose's shocking release by WWE adds another huge name to the free agent pool for companies to battle over. Banks and Rose could confront each other and begin a huge angle for whichever promotion they sign with.

#2. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

riana @banksalorian britt baker said that sasha is one of her role models and that she’d love to face her one day. so if the rumors are true about sasha going to njpw - tk better open that forbidden door so that we could get that match! britt baker said that sasha is one of her role models and that she’d love to face her one day. so if the rumors are true about sasha going to njpw - tk better open that forbidden door so that we could get that match! https://t.co/DC38k6vCfo

Britt Baker has been the face of the AEW women's division for some time now and has made it known that she wants to face Sasha Banks in AEW or at next year's Forbidden Door show if The Boss signs with NJPW.

Baker was Saraya's choice as an opponent for her first match back and The Anti-Diva complimented Britt on carrying the storyline.

“Britt was the first-ever signee here, she has built this division so I totally understand that," said Saraya. "I was an outsider coming in, but it was more between me and Britt. It was such a special moment for us two. I’m stepping out of character a little bit here, but I feel with Britt, she really carried me throughout this whole thing.” (H/T:Fightful)

Britt would be a great first opponent for Mandy if she signs with All Elite Wrestling. The 31-year-old has the ability to get fans invested in her storylines with her promos and could help Rose become a star in front of the AEW audience.

#1. Jade Cargill

While Mandy Rose had an incredibly impressive reign with the NXT Women's Championship, TBS Champion Jade Cargill has remained undefeated in All Elite Wrestling.

There hasn't been a woman on AEW's roster that has come close to giving Jade a challenge. Mandy would enter All Elite Wrestling as an accomplished former champion and a bout between the two would make for compelling television on Dynamite or Rampage.

