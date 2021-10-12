5 dream matches for Paige if she makes a return to WWE

Paige is one of the most gifted female superstars to step inside a WWE ring. The former NXT Champion's dominant in-ring abilities and high-flying athletic prowess certainly made her a force to be reckoned with.

The British Superstar unfortunately had to cut her career short back in 2018 due to neck injuries and made the announcement of her retirement from in-ring action at the RAW after WrestleMania 34 that year.

Paige recently teased her return to the squared circle in a cryptic tweet. The post included an image of what seemed to be her wrestling boots and a thinking face emoji in the caption, possibly indicating that she's considering a comeback.

If the former two-time Divas Champion does make a return, it will surely be a moment to treasure for her fans. They last saw her in action in 2017 in a six-woman tag team match with partners Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, taking on the team of Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks.

In this article, we look at five dream matches that Paige could compete in if she does return to the WWE ring.

#5 Cora Jade vs Paige

Cora Jade recently began her career in WWE when she signed to the NXT brand in January this year. She made her in-ring debut in an episode of WWE 205 Live, where she teamed up with Gigi Dolin in the opening round of the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in a losing effort.

The NXT rookie has been turning a few heads with her resemblance to Paige as well as garnering support from former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, who referred to Cora as her daughter in a recent tweet.

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez Cora Jade @CoraJadeWWE “Any dream is possible if you are brave enough to do it YOUR way.” ✨ @wwenxt @wwe “Any dream is possible if you are brave enough to do it YOUR way.” ✨ @wwenxt @wwe https://t.co/RRtisRWJGy Lemme make sure I post all my daughters so they I know love them equally and don’t come looking for child support twitter.com/corajadewwe/st… Lemme make sure I post all my daughters so they I know love them equally and don’t come looking for child support twitter.com/corajadewwe/st…

Cora is determined to make her mark in the business and recently challenged injured WWE Superstar Bayley to a match. The contest could see the light of day once Bayley is ready for in-ring action.

Having said this, a match with Paige could certainly aid young Jade in building her equity in the squared circle. Paige's experience pinned against the exuberance of Cora's youth, make this contest an enticing proposition for the WWE Universe.

