5 dream matches for Ronda Rousey if she returns to WWE

Ronda Rousey has been one of the most dominant and destructive superstars on the WWE women's roster.

During her debut match at WrestleMania 34, Rousey was brilliant in the Mixed Tag-Team Match with partner Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She made McMahon tap to her signature Armbar submission hold to win the contest.

Ronda carried this momentum to SummerSlam that year when she won her first and only title in WWE, the RAW Women's Championship, by beating Alexa Bliss. As champion, she overcame a host of established names like Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Bayley.

Rousey had the second-longest reign as RAW Women's Champion, lasting a whopping 231 days. She, unfortunately, lost the title in the main event at WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat Match involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. 'The Man' controversially pinned Rousey, with the latter claiming her shoulders were not down for the three-count.

With that being said, Ronda was undoubtedly a key figure in her short stint in WWE. If she were to make a comeback to the squared circle, there would undoubtedly be a host of talent who would like to go toe-to-toe with her.

This article looks at five dream matches for Ronda Rousey if she returns to WWE.

#5 Rhea Ripley vs. Ronda Rousey

Rhea Ripley has been one of WWE's biggest success stories in 2021.

The 25-year-old, in her short stint on the main roster, has already soared to become the RAW Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Her contests with established names like Charlotte Flair and Asuka have been praiseworthy.

The bout between Rhea Ripley and Ronda Rousey will undoubtedly be about brute strength. The two women will look to outdo each other with their unmatched physical ability, making it a must-watch for the WWE Universe.

