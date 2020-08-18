5 Dream matches for Shawn Michaels in WWE if he decides to compete again

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made his return to WWE this week on Monday Night RAW, where he confronted Randy Orton for attacking Ric Flair last week. Unfortunately, and as predicted by many, Shawn Michaels ended up receiving an RKO and the Punt Kick from the legend killer on RAW.

The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels announced his retirement after the iconic "Streak vs Career" match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Though he made a one-off return at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia where he teamed up with Triple H as D-Generation X to take on the Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker, and Kane.

Even though HBK has mentioned that he won't be competing anymore, the saying in WWE goes - "never say never". With a plethora of world-class talent on the roster of WWE currently, there are so many dream matches for Shawn Michaels if he decides to step back in the ring again.

Let's take a look at five such matches. Be sure to comment down and let us know who would you want to see Shawn Michaels face the most?

#5 Shawn Michaels vs Adam Cole

Just another reminder that Adam Cole is the greatest NXT champion of the all time and that boys and girls is UNDISPUTED. pic.twitter.com/y3aGlpYisi — Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) August 12, 2020

Ever since Shawn Michaels retired, there have been several Superstars who have been compared to him. But none probably has come as close to Adam Cole (Bay Bay). One look at the former NXT Champion and you can clearly see how alike he is to Shawn Michaels - both in looks as well as performance.

Shawn Michaels himself was all praises for Adam Cole during an appearance on WWE's The Bump.

“I certainly see what everybody is talking about. He’s unbelievably talented, he’s charismatic. And so yes, I do, I see…I certainly see the comparisons. I’m always flattered by that, Adam is an absolutely fabulous dude. He’s an incredible champion, he has carried the banner of NXT and the NXT Championship in a way that is going to be tough to match.”

Adam Cole also revealed on an interview with TVInsider about how honored he feels to be compared to a legend like Shawn Michaels.

"To me, there is no bigger compliment that someone could possibly say. Someone can say there are comparisons to Adam Cole and Shawn Michaels. It’s mind-blowing to me, especially when I’m thinking about nine-year-old me. Our entire generation can share this opinion that Shawn Michaels is the greatest pro wrestler of all-time to ever do it. He is the absolute best. So any time people make these comparisons, it’s incredibly humbling."

A match between Adam Cole and Shawn Michaels is a dream match for many and then some. We have seen the two share the screen on multiple occasions on NXT, but will we ever see the two wrestle each other? I sure wish we do!