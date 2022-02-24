5 Dream matches for Tommaso Ciampa on WWE's main roster

Tommaso Ciampa has become a stalwart on the WWE NXT brand, but lately, he has been flirting with a main roster call-up. The former two-time NXT Champion appeared on the February 14th episode of RAW. He followed that up with a victory over The Dirty Dawgs along with Finn Balor in tag team action on the February 21st edition.

Ciampa has excellent in-ring skills and is a splendid talker in his own right. As versatile and seasoned a performer as Ciampa is, a litany of superstars on the main roster can more than match him. His possible call-up holds a ton of potential because of that.

Macho T @ItsMachoT



Always Underrated, never disappoint. Incredible match vs Tommaso Ciampa Dolph Ziggler literally the best seller in the business for 10+ Years now.Always Underrated, never disappoint. Incredible match vs Tommaso Ciampa Dolph Ziggler literally the best seller in the business for 10+ Years now. 🔥Always Underrated, never disappoint. Incredible match vs Tommaso Ciampa https://t.co/NpRfdCdbjD

Dolph Ziggler has the honor of being Ciampa's first rival, but he may be just the beginning. NXT 2.0 is focused on building younger talent for the future, and as much as Ciampa can assist with this youth movement, he has what it takes to be a top star on RAW or SmackDown. In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for Tommaso Ciampa on WWE's main roster.

5) Tommaso Ciampa vs. Drew McIntyre

Several stars on RAW and SmackDown have crossed paths with Tommaso Ciampa. Whether on NXT or the independent scene, he has created magic with few competitors. One of those competitors is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014 and went across the indies to improve his skills. Ciampa and McIntyre clashed in Beyond Wrestling and could bring this showdown to WWE. The Scottish Warrior has evolved since that meeting five years ago and should offer an intense matchup for the latest NXT call-up.

Despite his previous run in WWE, McIntyre chose to start back on NXT to kick off his second run with the company. He went on to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn III. However, Ciampa never went one-on-one with McIntyre during that time. With more experience behind both men, they should deliver a classic together.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy