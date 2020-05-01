WWE may have missed some major opportunities by releasing Cain Velasquez

Recently, news broke out that WWE had released former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez following a series of releases from the company.

The current global pandemic has hurt WWE, just like it has affected every other company in the world. As such, they were forced to take some tough decisions to cut down on costs. While some of the releases made sense, as the company tried to let go of some underutilized Superstars, the release of Cain Velasquez came as a big surprise.

Velasquez had only signed with the company last year and competed in just one match where he faced Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia. It can be said that his career in the squared circle lasted only about 88 seconds.

However, rumors suggest that he did a few things wrong while he was a part of WWE, which might have resulted in his release.

While the company has let go of one of the biggest names in combat sports today, there are several matches that fans considered dream matches for Cain Velasquez that we may never get to see due to this decision.

In this article, we will look at the five dream matches that we hoped to see Cain Velasquez compete in, but never got to.

#5 Tyson Fury

The Gypsy King had shown interest in taking on Cain Velasquez

Just like Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury made the leap from the world of combat sports and tried his hands at wrestling in WWE. However, unlike Velasquez, Fury was able to outperform his opponent and win the only match he competed in against Braun Strowman.

While Velasquez’s wrestling career may be over, it seems like WWE may turn to Fury once again whenever they feel they are ready to give the boxing legend a go.

During interviews, Fury had mentioned that he would have loved to compete against Cain Velasquez who is a world-class athlete. If a match between the two men had materialized, it would have been no less than a dream match not just for the WWE Universe, but also for fans of combat sports in general.

Both men are extremely well-respected in the world of combat sports, and having the two share the ring in WWE would have meant big business for the company.