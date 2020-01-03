5 dream opponents for Edge if he returns

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Would you like to see Edge return?

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the most iconic figures in WWE history. The Ultimate Opportunist dominated WWE programming for the best part of a full decade and gave the chosen one -- John Cena -- a great run for his money. During his time at the company, he won an unprecedented 30 championships. To add to that, he’s a former Royal Rumble winner, Grand Slam Champion, former King of the Ring, and a Hall of Famer. Such accomplishments surely put him at a comparable standing with all of the industry’s greats.

Due to the multiple neck and spinal injuries he sustained across his career, he was forced to retire in 2011.

The WWE Universe has always felt that this legend retired way too young and rumors of a possible reemergence have set the internet on fire.

On that note, here are 5 dream opponents for Edge if he returns:

#5 Elias

Elias needs to get revenge on Edge

Elias has created a unique lane for himself in WWE, with fans across the world awaiting his entertaining performances. These performances are often interrupted by a surprise figure. At last year’s Summerslam, the guitarist was interrupted by The Rated-R Superstar himself.

Not only did the Canadian Superstar interrupt Elias, he magnificently speared him as well. This was the first piece of in-ring action we’d seen from the 46-year-old since 2011, which saw the Toronto crowd erupt with joy. This left the WWE Universe not only wanting more but also intrigued as to whether Edge had been cleared to wrestle.

Elias would be the perfect opponent for The Ultimate Opportunist for a number of reasons. First of all, he is over, meaning the crowd would be invested in the feud. Secondly, Elias would get to go head-to-head with a legend, giving him a main event rub. Thirdly, an Edge win would return the feel-good factor to the WWE, as a loss for Elias wouldn’t hurt his career at this stage.

1 / 5 NEXT