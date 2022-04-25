5 dream opponents for Roman Reigns outside WWE

Ever since he turned heel in 2020 and assumed the mantle of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns has been one of the most entertaining characters in professional wrestling. He's been booked as a dominant champion, laying waste to some of the biggest stars in WWE such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge and Bryan Danielson.

This run is expected to continue until next year's WrestleMania, where WWE is eyeing up a clash between The Rock and Reigns. Given The Great One's busy schedule, it's far from a certainty that he will return to the squared circle.

Since there isn't a long list of challengers for Roman Reigns on the full-time WWE roster, here are five opponents from other promotions who could step up to the plate:

#5 Kenny Omega would be a tremendous opponent for Roman Reigns

While the likes of Bryan Danielson, MJF and CM Punk have passed him in the AEW hierarchy, nobody embodies the idea of the upstart promotion being an alternative to WWE more than Kenny Omega.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is one of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling today. While he has an army of hardcore fans behind him, there are several veterans and jaded viewers who criticize him for failing to understand wrestling psychology.

However, it is undeniable that he's one of the biggest stars in the industry today. A match between Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega would be a clash between the posterboy of the global juggernaut and the face of the counterculture movement.

An existential clash not only between two wrestlers and promotions but two subsets of fans.

#4 Samoa Joe has a lot left in the tank

Samoa Joe and The Tribal Chief had good chemistry

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns clashed several times during their time together in WWE. However, they are now both changed men. Reigns has put his failed babyface run behind him and has come into his own as a performer. Meanwhile, Joe has a new lease on life after joining AEW.

The Samoan Submission Machine is a badass who could pose a credible threat to The Tribal Chief. He also has a unique style of in-ring work when left to his own devices and has established that he's a modern-day legend. Joe has the chops needed to have a great program with Reigns.

#3 MJF might be the future of wrestling

At just 26 years of age, MJF is already one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet. The prodigy possesses an excellent understanding of the nuances of the genre and is adept at blurring the line between kayfabe and reality. He's undoubtedly going to be one of the pillars of the industry going forward.

MJF's standing was considerably elevated following his feud with CM Punk, which was arguably one of the best programs in professional wrestling in recent years. The Long Islander's ability on the microphone would make him a great foil for Roman Reigns.

He could go back and forth with The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, inciting The Bloodline and building-up a great match.

#2 Jon Moxley has a history with Roman Reigns

Reports suggest that Jon Moxley's contract is set to expire in 2022. The former WWE Champion is said to be "super happy" with AEW at the moment and isn't expected to jump ship. However, the allure of a big offer from Vince McMahon could always prove too lucrative to turn down.

One of the biggest benefits of returning to WWE would be a chance to have a blockbuster match with Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes is currently one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling after his big move.

Moxley could make an even bigger impact if he returns to take on his former comrade. There's also the allure of a possible Shield reunion down the line.

#1 CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns might be the ultimate dream match

CM Punk addresses the AEW audience

CM Punk's return to AEW has been nothing short of a success. Even after his honeymoon period, The Straight Edge Superstar has been one of the best professional wrestlers in the world.

He is now the biggest name in the upstart promotion and is getting set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

A clash between Punk and Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest match professional wrestling currently has to offer. The Tribal Chief even took some jibes at the Chicago native last year, sowing the seeds for a potential clash between the two down the line.

