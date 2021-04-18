5 unfulfilled dreams of recently-released WWE Superstars

WWE released 10 superstars last Thursday, including big names like Mickie James, Samoa Joe, and The IIconics. Many of them had dreams that they were looking forward to fulfilling in the company which are all now shattered.

Some of the released stars had earlier expressed their desire to fulfill some specific dreams in WWE. For the past few years, they were not able to achieve such feats, and a few voiced their displeasure towards the lack of opportunities given to them.

Today, each of the released former WWE Superstars will embark on a new journey with more dreams and new goals. But some of these WWE Superstars' dreams will remain unfulfilled until a later date or forever.

Here are five unfulfilled dreams of the recently-released WWE Superstars.

#5 Mickie James - 7th WWE Women's Championship

When Mickie James came back to WWE, she dreamed of winning her seventh Women's Championship. Unfortunately for her, she will not be able to fulfill her dream now.

James returned to WWE in 2016 to face Asuka for the NXT Championship. Although she lost the match, James proved ready to return to WWE TV and made her official re-emergence to Monday Night RAW in January 2017. James tried to get her hands on the gold again for over four years, but to no avail.

The former WWE Women's Champion competed in a few title matches throughout her second run. Her last loss came against Ronda Rousey in 2018 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Last August, James confronted former RAW Women's Champion Asuka to demand a title match. James got her opportunity to face the Japanese star in a non-title match on September 14. Before the match, the six-time champion spoke out about her dreams in WWE in an interview with Daily DDT.

"Since coming back, this will probably be the most important match of my career. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been able to do stuff at WrestleMania and be able to do those things, but for me, ever since I walked back in that door, I wanted to win the women’s championship one more time. At least one more time."

James lost to The Empress of Tomorrow and did not get a title opportunity. She has been absent from in-ring competition since the Royal Rumble before WWE released her on April 15.

James sent a message to Vince McMahon following her release.

"Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful"

Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2021

Where James will end up next remains a mystery for now.

