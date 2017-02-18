5 dumbest WWE wrestlers ever

These are 5 of the stupidest wrestlers ever.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 17:50 IST

Not the smartest

The WWE is a weird place. In Vinny Mac's house of big dudes, the major emphasis is on how a guy looks rather than how he actually performs – both in the ring and on the mic. While it's worked out to some degree with the likes of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Triple H, there are a number of times that this has backfired on Vince's face.

There have been some wrestlers who were given monster pushes despite their lack of in-ring talent, mic skills, and low IQ. The history of pro-wrestling is full of the more deserving Superstars being kept down while the dumb ones went on to become main-event players.

As things change with Triple H's growing influence on the creative side of things, let's take a look back at some of the Superstars who got undeserved pushes and quite predictably, failed to make the most of it due to their sheer idiocy.

So, without further ado, let's get into our list of the 5 dumbest WWE wrestlers ever:

#5 The Great Khali

Any surprise to see this guy on the list?

Hailing from Punjab in India, The Great Khali is Exhibit A when it comes to someone who looks impressive but is a dud when it comes to everything else. Introduced as a monster heel who took out the likes of The Undertaker on his path of destruction, Khali never really "performed" in the actual sense of the word.

He kind of just meandered into the ring, did his thing, no-sold all his opponent’s offence, and left. His promo work was non-existent at worst and atrocious at best. And, lest we forget, he was part of the iconic Punjabi Prison match.

Also read: Vince Russo's 5 dumbest ideas

Things only got worse for the giant after his fall from grace, as he got pushed into absolute ludicrous angles as The Punjabi Playboy. The finishing touches on his career as a dumbass came when he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Beth Phoenix as she was kissing him. Absolutely smashing.