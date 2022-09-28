5 early predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Massive title change, unexpected winners?

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is about to arrive, and the company has announced some fantastic bouts for the event.

For the first time in a long while, fans will witness several extreme stipulations like an Extreme Rules match, a Strap match, and a Fight Pit match. Major stars like Edge, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are expected to compete.

With quite a few matches announced for the event, here are five early predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Liv Morgan defies the odds

Liv Morgan could certainly put an end to Ronda Rousey's dominance

Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at the event. After the feud got personal, both agreed to have an Extreme Rules match at the namesake event.

Ronda Rousey has arguably been portrayed as the strongest female competitor in recent memory. Only Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch have managed to score a pinfall victory over The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

While most can expect Rousey to win the match considering the extreme stipulation, Liv Morgan can certainly surprise everyone by defeating her opponent cleanly. It will be a big moment as she will become the first woman to defeat the former RAW Women's Champion in a clean fashion.

#4. Bayley becomes the new RAW Women's Champion

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜 #ExtremeRules 🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜#ExtremeRules https://t.co/R44g9XPIlW

Bayley and her faction Damage CTRL have been feuding with Bianca Belair for quite a while now. She is now after the RAW Women's Championship and will challenge the champion at Extreme Rules 2022.

It has been years since Bayley held a championship in WWE and the next premium live event might be the best opportunity for her to claim the throne again. The bout will be a Ladder Match, which means Damage CTRL could certainly help their stablemate win the coveted title.

Bianca Belair could then challenge Bayley at Crown Jewel 2022 to continue the rivalry. The Role Model as the new champion will bring much-needed change to WWE.

#3. Drew McIntyre fails to get his revenge at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Could Karrion Kross come out on top once again?

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross have been involved in a storyline for the last few weeks where the latter has managed to assault his rival by attacking him from behind.

McIntyre needed to make sure that Kross doesn't retreat on October 8, hence issuing a challenge for a Strap match. The bout has been confirmed and fans will finally see the titans collide in a squared circle.

As it's the rivalry's first match, The Scottish Warrior's momentum won't be hurt as much if he loses. The cryptic Karrion Kross could also use Scarlett Bordeaux and the strap to make sure his opponent stays down for the three-count. It might not be a perfectly clean match, but Karrion Kros can certainly pick up the win.

#2. Matt Riddle puts Seth Rollins behind him

Could Rollins survive in a Fight Pit match with Riddle?

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been feuding for a long time now, and the rivalry has gotten incredibly personal. The two even talked about each other's families, creating nuclear hate.

The two will meet in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules 2022, a match where one can only win via submission or knockout. Although The Visionary is an excellent competitor, he isn't known to win many matches via submission or knockout.

On the other hand, Riddle has previously competed as an MMA fighter where knockouts and submissions carry a high value. Also, the babyface picking up the win would be a great way to conclude the rivalry.

#1. Finn Balor yells "I Quit"

Edge recently made a monumental return on RAW and made his intentions clear. To take revenge from The Judgment Day, he will face Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022.

Considering that Edge has been involved with The Judgment Day since WrestleMania 38, it might be time for him to find a greater challenge. The company has also planted the seeds of AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor for a future event.

The Rated R Superstar could unleash his dark side to finally put The Judgment Day behind him. Considering that he previously used submission moves along with weapons against his rivals, he could pick up the win on October 8.

Do you think Edge will defeat Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022? Let us know in the comments section.

