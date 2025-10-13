5 Early Predictions for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

Survivor Series: WarGames is set to be WWE's next premium live event on the calendar. It will take place in San Diego, California, this year and promises to be an exciting event. With the number of stars currently available on both rosters and the developing storylines, fans can expect a star-studded card for the annual extravaganza.However, rumors have also been floating on the internet regarding several things related to Survivor Series 2025. From a legendary star competing in her first WarGames Match to the Undisputed WWE Championship being defended, several things may happen at the upcoming premium live event. The WWE Universe might be in for a treat next month.Here are five early predictions for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025:#5. The Vision could be part of the Men's WarGames MatchThe Vision has been riding on red-hot momentum since Crown Jewel 2025. WWE has been going all out to establish it as a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. Over the past few weeks, Seth Rollins and Co. have been involved in the most prominent storylines on the red brand. And it is only the notable feuds that make it to WarGames Matches every year.It looks like The Vision could be part of the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Rollins could lead the heel team with Breakker and Reed by his side. The Visionary has a long list of enemies on RAW, waiting to prey upon him. It includes stars like CM Punk, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso, who could be on the babyface team in the WarGames Match.#4. John Cena might compete for the Intercontinental ChampionshipJohn Cena has only four appearances left in his Farewell Tour following Crown Jewel. The next major event he will be part of is Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29. The Cenation Leader could face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match for the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming spectacle in San Diego, California.With only a handful of appearances left, WWE would look to put rising stars against Cena rather than another callback feud. Therefore, Dominik could step up and face the 17-time World Champion next. Besides, the Intercontinental Title is the only title John Cena has never won in his career. This might give him a reason to pursue Dirty Dom at Survivor Series: WarGames.#3. Brock Lesnar could step into his first-ever WarGames MatchBrock Lesnar is currently one of the hottest names in WWE. Following his carnage at Wrestlepalooza, The Beast Incarnate walked into the shadows. However, he might return very soon, perhaps next month. Lesnar could compete in his first-ever WarGames Match this year. He could align himself with the heel team, which is expected to be The Vision.Besides, Seth Rollins and Co. currently have only three members, and they would need two more if they were to compete in the Men's WarGames match. Paul Heyman could be the one to fill that void, as he could pull out his trump card. The Oracle could introduce Brock Lesnar as a surprise member of Rollins' potential WarGames team.#2. Cody Rhodes may defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series: WarGamesCody Rhodes is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown. There is a high chance that he will defend his coveted title at Survivor Series: WarGames. The American Nightmare might battle Drew McIntyre at the upcoming spectacle in what could be their second chapter. The Scottish Warrior has unfinished business with Rhodes.Although McIntyre is currently involved in a feud with Jacob Fatu, he is expected to walk past it. The former WWE Champion could go right after The American Nightmare to resume their rivalry on SmackDown. Drew McIntyre could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames.#1. AJ Lee could compete in the Women's WarGames MatchAJ Lee's return was one of the biggest things that happened this year in WWE. Following her Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza, the former Divas Champion disappeared into the shadows. However, she could return soon on Monday Night RAW as the company barrels towards its upcoming premium live event.Lee could participate in the Women's WarGames Match this year at Survivor Series: WarGames. She could be on the babyface team, which is expected to have Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. WWE could use AJ Lee's star power to elevate the annual spectacle and build a strong card for this year's Survivor Series.