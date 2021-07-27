5 epic "fight forever" feuds in WWE history

Throughout the company's history, WWE has produced legendary rivalries that featured superstars who went at it tooth and nail. Whether it be over championship gold or personal animosity, men and women have battled with no end in sight. On occasion, this has led the WWE Universe to chant "fight forever."

These feuds have had some of the greatest superstars in WWE history wage wars that are still remembered to this day. Some of these rivalries have even dated back before the competitors' time in the company. No matter how long these battles last, the legacy of these "fight forever" feuds remains in the minds of fans all over the world years later.

As WWE starts a new era with fans back in attendance, this seems like a great time to remember these iconic rivalries. In this article, let's take a look at the five epic "fight forever" feuds in WWE history.

#5 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn - WWE

If there is one current WWE rivalry that always seems to draw that "fight forever" chant, it is Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. The two men have a storied past that dates back to the beginning stages of their careers. They were both trained and made their debuts in Quebec. Zayn and Owens instantly hit it off upon their first match with each other and took their rivalry on the road.

Growing up in the business together, Owens and Zayn would work their way through the independent scene and become stars in promotions like PWG. However, it was Sami Zayn who made it to the WWE first. Zayn would become the top babyface on the fledging NXT brand, going on an underdog journey to the NXT Championship.

On the same night Zayn got his shot at the top prize of the black and gold brand, Kevin Owens made his WWE debut. After Sami defeated Neville to win the gold, KO was the first to congratulate him. This was just false security as Owens turned on Zayn and powerbombed him on the ring apron. Their first WWE match was at TakeOver Rival where KO defeated Zayn to win the NXT Championship.

Their feud would continue on the main roster as they battle over the Intercontinental Championship in a multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania 32 and the Fatal Four Way Match with The Miz and Cesaro at Extreme Rules 2016. Sami Zayn would get his first win in WWE over Owens at Battleground 2016.

Despite a temporary reconcilition in 2017-2018, the two men would once again do battle in 2021. Owens and Zayn finally made it to the Show of Shows when they faced one-on-one at WrestleMania 37 this year. With years of battles and no signs of slowing down, no rivalry today defines "fight forever" quite like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

