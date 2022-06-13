5 European WWE Superstars who may be Max Dupri's first client

Max Dupri is WWE's newest manager. The former LA Knight revealed to Adam Pearce that he was signed to SmackDown by Sonya Deville. This was before Sonya lost her authority and resumed her active in-ring career.

Dupri has promised that his Maximum Male Models agency will be a huge hit. The talented talker was supposed to reveal his first client on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, the big reveal never came. Instead, WWE noted that Dupri had travel complications in Europe.

The WWE Universe instantly began speculating. Does his travel issues in Europe mean his first client will be European? This is yet to be revealed. If the superstar he manages is European, it narrows down the field of potential clients considerably.

Below are five European WWE Superstars who may be Max Dupri's first client.

#5. A-Kid is from Spain

Spain's A-Kid

A-Kid recently made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut. He first wrestled for the brand on March 15th. The talented star from Spain battled Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Grayson Waller, and Roderick Strong with mixed success.

Despite being billed as a new sensation on the brand, his momentum has died off fairly quickly. The young star hasn't competed on Tuesday's show since the end of March. He returned to NXT UK for a bout with Charlie Dempsey. However, since April, the Spanish wrestler hasn't competed on either NXT or NXT UK.

His lack of action could mean he's being called up to the main roster. As talented as A-Kid is in the ring, he is still growing on the microphone. A pairing between himself and Max Dupri could help him get over that hump. Dupri can talk for anybody, including the Spanish sensation.

#4. NXT UK's Jordan Devlin is from Ireland

Jordan Devlin

Jordan Devlin has been a tenured star for the NXT UK brand. He was part of the show from the very beginning. The arrogant Irishman has regularly received screen time and major matches. Despite all the focus on Devlin, he was never quite able to win the NXT UK Championship.

Devlin recently battled Ilja Dragunov for that very title. The stipulation for the bout was that the loser would have to leave NXT UK. After a hard-fought match, Ilja defeated Jordan. Devlin hasn't been seen since.

The Irish Ace's WWE future isn't yet known. He may return to NXT UK. He could also jump to NXT. Another route would be to bring him to the main roster immediately. Devlin's arrogance would instantly annoy fans so he could be perfect with Max Dupri.

#3. Kit Wilson & #2. Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly, are British

Pretty Deadly is a tag team comprised of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. The pair first joined WWE on the NXT UK brand. Together, Pretty Deadly captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Once the popular pair lost the gold, they made a career move.

Wilson and Prince jumped to NXT. Immediately upon joining the Tuesday show, they captured gold again. This time, Pretty Deadly was the NXT Tag Team Champions. The pair recently lost their titles to The Creed Brothers at NXT In Your House.

The pompous and charismatic duo may once again make a major career move. After winning tag gold for both developmental brands, the pair may be ready for the big time. While Max Dupri promised a solo talent, he could overdeliver and debut in a tag team. Their focus on fashion would mix perfectly with Maximum Male Models.

#1. Cesaro could be Max Dupri's European client

So NEXT WEEK we will find out who is the new client of Maximum Male Models! After running into travel complications in Europe, @MaxDupri couldn't make it to #SmackDown So NEXT WEEK we will find out who is the new client of Maximum Male Models! After running into travel complications in Europe, @MaxDupri couldn't make it to #SmackDown.So NEXT WEEK we will find out who is the new client of Maximum Male Models! https://t.co/0fAg4rCgfq

When Max Dupri was revealed to have travel issues in Europe, one man instantly sprang to most WWE fans' minds. The man is Cesaro. The Swiss star's contract expired earlier this year and hasn't been seen since. Rumors have indicated the former United States Champion may be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The speculation about his return isn't the only reason the star's name is being brought up as Dupri's client. The King of Swing used the catchphrase and moniker of "Very European" for a long time. His European background was regularly emphasized on television.

If Cesaro does make a return to WWE in the near future, being managed by Max Dupri may be what takes him to the top. The Swiss Superman is an incredible professional wrestler. He has a hulking physique. His main detriment has always been promos. Dupri can help him while he excels at what he does best - wrestling.

The WWE Universe eagerly awaits more news on Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models.

