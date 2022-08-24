5 Ex-WWE Superstars who still legitimately dislike their former co-workers

Headlines are often made up of news regarding the relationships and friendships that were created in WWE, but this isn't the complete story.

WWE Superstars are forced to work closely together for around 300 days a year, which can spark some powerful friendships, but also equally powerful feuds. There is also the fact that these stars have to work together on live TV and whilst accidents may happen, sometimes it's hard for them to be forgiven.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who still have a legitimate dislike for their former co-workers.

#5. Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar

Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar crossed paths at WrestleMania 32 and the former Shield member has since shared his disdain for having to share the ring with The Beast.

Ambrose spoke about the match on the Stone Cold Podcast where he revealed that Lesnar didn't really care about their match.

"We haven’t talked about any of this match, the show starts at 5 PM, we’re like fourth. He’s not really interested and doesn’t wanna be there – and this is the most important match of my life. I was like, ‘Dude, we have the opportunity, we have a Street Fight. We can do anything. I’ll take any bump you want. Literally, I’m begging you to f*****g choke me. Please, powerbomb me into thumbtacks a hundred times.’ And he said: ‘Oh, we don’t need all that'. Like, he did not have the mentality of trying to steal the show at all. Did not give a s**t.” via Sportskeeda.

Ambrose has since left WWE and become a huge name in AEW, but it appears that the two stars are still yet to settle their issues given that the star was still talking about the issues with the match back in 2019.

#4. Rene Dupree and Triple H

Rene Dupree was once the youngest Champion in WWE history when he was able to lift the Tag Team Championships at 19 years old. Dupree was destined for greatness in the business, but his career has since trailed off and he left the company back in 2007.

Dupree has since continued to wrestle on the Independent Circuit and often shares his thoughts about his run in the business on his Cafe De Rene Podcast. As part of an episode last month, Dupree revealed his thoughts on Triple H and whether or not he would cross paths with the former world champion again in the future.

“I’d had my own run-ins, or I’d seen just what type of a p***k Hunter could be back then,” Dupree said. “Mind you, I haven’t been around the guy in 16 years and I have no intentions of ever seeing him again ever. But yeah, he could be a real p***k.” via Sportskeeda.

#3. Simon Gotch and Enzo Amore

Simon Gotch and Enzo Amore shared the ring in WWE several times in the form of tag team matches between The Vaudevillians, Enzo Amore, and Big Cass. Whilst the two men were able to remain on the same page in front of the cameras, it has become clear over the past few years that there is no love lost between them.

Both Amore and Gotch have been firing shots at each other since their respective WWE departures, and their former teammates have noted that the two star's personalities clashed throughout their time together on the road.

Aiden English recently opened up about the issues between the two men whilst they were working together on the road.

"He talks the freaking talk, he’s all, all personality, and all that stuff. Simon, is as I said before, he’s the wrestler’s wrestler, he’s all about technical, and everything like that, so immediately there’s a clash there, and just, their personalities, yeah, they never got along." via Bodyslam

The most famous interview from Gotch saw him refer to Amore as an "abortion" which made it clear that these two men are no closer to patching up their issues outside of the company.

#2. John Cena and Alex Riley

As far as real-life WWE feuds go, the one between former WWE Champion John Cena and Alex Riley has become one of the most famous. The story recalls that in 2010 Riley was expected to be pushed after a storyline with The Miz, but this didn't happen because of his clear issues with John Cena.

Riley has opened up about these issues himself over the years and noted that it impacted his career because of who John Cena was.

"It was a tough situation," Riley added. "I would hear from other wrestlers from time to time (that Cena didn't like me). It certainly didn't seem that way when we would interact. It is a tough thing. It's wrestling. It is something where you do the best you can to learn in a way that is productive and that will get you better. I tried the best I could and it just didn't work out." via WrestlingInc.

Despite their issues being more than a decade old, Riley took to Instagram last year and called Cena out several times, making it clear that he believed that a match between the two men could be a ratings hit.

#1. WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Goldberg

Perhaps the most famous real-life WWE feud of all time, since Bret Hart still blames Goldberg for ending his wrestling career back in 1999. More than two decades later, there is still a lot of heat between the two men, which could only have worsened with Goldberg recently making his return to the ring a number of times and having gotten pushed as one of the company's biggest stars.

As seen in the video above, Hart is yet to bury the issues that he has with the former world champion and has shared some interesting comments about him over the years.

“Golberg, to me, was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there was in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame; he hurt everybody he worked with. You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had,” Bret Hart noted via EssentiallySports.

