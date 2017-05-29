5 examples of Cena being the ideal choice to put someone over

John Cena needs to count the lights more often.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 23:22 IST

Let’s go, Cena

John Cena will be the first person to tell you that he’s made some seriously bad decisions over the years, and if you don’t believe him, then just go and ask The Nexus. The record-breaking World Champion has been at the top of the card for well over a decade now, and when something like that happens, you tend to have your fair share of highs and lows.

Well fear not, as we’re here to focus on the positives as opposed to 95% of the internet who enjoy looking at the negatives. You see, Cena has this ability to put talents over in a way that nobody else can do. His position in the company is so strong that a win over him is essentially the equivalent of winning a World Title these days.

When there are young superstars waiting to break into the main event, it can be tempting to have them go over other grizzled veterans, but in these five instances going with Cena as the one to take the fall was definitely best for business. Oh, and before you ask, no, not all of these were squeaky clean.

With that being said, here are five examples of Cena being the ideal choice to put someone over.

#1 Daniel Bryan

Thank you, Bryan

The leader of the Yes Movement was well and truly on the rise back in the summer of 2013, with his meteoric surge towards the main event picture soon to be complete. Hence, when John Cena was tasked with selecting his own opponent for a big WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, there was only one man for the job.

Bryan and Cena traded back and forth with some of the most fascinating promos in years leading up to the bout, with Bryan essentially calling Cena a parody of a wrestler. It was a program that made complete sense because if anyone was going to fit that description then, of course, it’d be Big Match John. Plus, of course, the match itself was sensational.

The Voice of the Voiceless...