Halloween is just around the corner and The Boogeyman's rumored WWE return could tweak the spooktacular event.

Martin Wright has been an iconic figure in the wrestling industry. His decade-long career is hallmarked by the gimmick portrayal of a horror-themed, worm-devouring monster called The Boogeyman. Once a nightmarish ambush expert, the character has now become a legend.

In a recent interview, Martin Wright affirmed that he never retired from wrestling. In this list, we will look at five ways The Boogeyman could return to WWE.

#5. Make sporadic appearances for iconic jumpscares

The Boogeyman is renowned for his petrifying appearances. Popping up behind a superstar, confronting a heel with his clock-smashing antics and forcing a handful of worms down their throat are just the elements WWE needs to take a step towards the non-PG mode.

On the December 16, 2012, episode of RAW, The Boogeyman returned during the Slammy Awards and sneaked up on former rival Booker T. It was a surreal moment that marked his WWE return after three years.

The 58-year old veteran is seemingly past his prime and may struggle to put on performances inside the squared circle. Thus, the company might utilize him due to his horror factor like in previous times.

#4. Debut a Halloween-themed WWE show

Many Hall of Famers and legends are still working with WWE after hanging up their boots. The Broken Skulls Podcast is hosted by Stone Cold, and Kurt Angle has his own interview show where superstars can break kayfabe and be themselves.

During the Halloween season, the Nightcrawler could host his own special show or countdown on WWE Network, Peacock, or Twitter, a social media platform he actively uses.

The Boogeyman is no stranger to working on WWE Network content. He previously appeared on Swerved with Papa Shango and terrorized mall patrons. He also hosted WWE's Scariest Moments in October 2020.

#3. Assist Dexter Lumis in harassing The Miz

The reason for Dexter Lumis’ unhealthy obsession with The Miz is yet to unfold on Monday Night RAW. He continues to stalk and ambush his prey. However, this past week, The Miz got one back on Lumis.

The Tortured Artist hasn’t been seen on television since he ate a Skull Crushing Finale on the entrance ramp. Fans are curious as to how the storyline will proceed. The rivalry revolved around Dexter’s psychotic antics but it stopped abruptly, possibly due to the need for a change.

In an interesting turn of events, The Boogeyman could return and target The A-Lister alongside Dexter Lumis. This will notch the creep factor and facilitate a tag-team feud. The new duo may eventually challenge The Usos and aim for their first WWE title on the main roster.

#2. Target Bray Wyatt and bring out the Fiend in him

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Boogeyman is teasing a return to WWE. Just imagine. Boogeyman is teasing a return to WWE. Just imagine. https://t.co/pFPWVARgou

The Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt do share a history. It dates back to the 2015 Royal Rumble match where the staff-wielding legend last performed in a WWE ring. He entered at number 7 but quickly got eliminated by Wyatt - a subtle way to show The New Face of Fear.

Could the Nightcrawler return and challenge Bray Wyatt? The prospect is highly likely considering that the company lacks a supernatural aspect since The Undertaker’s retirement. Martin Wright’s recent social media jibes on Bray Wyatt have also flared the possibility of a dream showdown.

The upcoming Crown Jewel event arguably looks lackluster. A potential match between the two fearsome superstars, a blast from the past vs. the fiend of the present, would be a spectacle for the ages.

#1. The Boogeyman could be a valuable addition to the Wyatt 6

A Boogeyman in the Fun House?

Playing a supernatural character is not everyone’s cup of tea. It requires thorough dedication to the gimmick both inside and outside the squared circle. Triple H is aware of this aspect and is stalling the legendary reveal of the Wyatt 6.

Since his return, Bray Wyatt is in the process of building a new persona. The “Uncle Howdy” story gives the creative ample time to develop the potential members of the Firefly Fun House. Sticking to the White-Rabbit-like clues, The Boogeyman’s connection with Wyatt would be a mystery hunt to remember.

Now that "The Boss" is gone, pun intended, the company could fill the vacancy by introducing the ’Boogeyman puppet' in the Fun House. The Wyatt 6 could become the Wyatt 7 or the Nightcrawler will just be a backup plan for Bray Wyatt’s group whenever things go south.

