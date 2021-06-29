5 controversial moments from explosive Alberto Del Rio tell-all interview

Alberto Del Rio was a former WWE Superstar who looked like he was going to have a long and successful career as a wrestler, however, through his own actions he has become one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling.

He's had backstage bust-ups in WWE, he's had fallings out with IMPACT Wrestling and outside of the ring he's been responsible for generating plenty of buzz, but none of it was a good kind of buzz, particularly with his relationship with WWE's Paige.

Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta recently had the pleasure of being able to sit down with Alberto Del Rio, now known as Alberto El Patron, for an interview, and the former WWE and IMPACT Champion promised that no questions were off-limits.

Had a blast chatting with @PrideOfMexico for @SKWrestling_. To say that the man is outspoken will be an understatement. You don't want to miss out on this interview when it drops. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/L1L9ymttmd — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) June 24, 2021

Here are the five most controversial moments from Alberto Del Rio's tell-all interview

#5. Alberto Del Rio hits back at all of his haters

"Everything is coming together and the truth always comes to light. Thank god everything is looking great. And I'm back in wrestling."https://t.co/vilMhpMTrq @PrideOfMexico @rdore2000 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 25, 2021

Alberto Del Rio was asked about his return to the ring and he revealed that he was very much looking forward to getting back inside the ring after a year of not being able to (due to assault charges that had been made against him)

In talking about how excited he was to return to the ring he also touched on those assault charges and how they almost took away the 'thing he loves' as well as the people out there who don't like him.

"Well yes, I'm back into the thing that I love the most, pro wrestling, it was taken away from me in an unfair way last year, but I'm back, everything is coming together and as I always say, the truth always comes to light.

He added,

Thank you, thank you, thank you, to all the fans for all the love, for all the support. And also thank you to all the haters because it was your hate that made me get back on my feet. Stop being down," added Del Rio. "My dad said- they've pinned you but you haven't heard the number 3."

