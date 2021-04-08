WrestleMania 37 is only a few days away and has wrestling fans around the world looking forward to WWE's mega-show with live fans in attendance for the first time in over a year.

WrestleMania is all about those big, special moments. Over the extravaganza's 37 year history, there have been a plethora of historical and memorable moments. Moments such as Stone Cold Steve Austin winning the WWE Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 14 and Becky Lynch getting crowned double-champion at 36 live long in the memory. They kick-started epic runs in the business. But there are many moments of a different kind that make WrestleMania a special event - moments of the extreme kind.

As WWE Superstars look to make their mark on the promotion's biggest show of the year, they are not afraid to go that extra mile, climb that extra rung of the ladder or pull off that unimaginable spot. It is these extreme moments that make the spectacular so legendary.

In this article, we will look at the 5 most extreme moments in WrestleMania history.

#5 Shane McMahon goes Coast to Coast at WrestleMania 17

Shane McMahon takes flight at WrestleMania 17

WrestleMania 17 played host to one of the best, wildest and most fun Street Fights in all of WWE history. This match had it all: story, drama, low blows and Linda McMahon recovering from a coma.

Let’s take a moment to remember one of the lesser mentioned all-time classics of pro wrestling..



Shane vs Vince McMahon, WrestleMania 17



One of the most emotionally gripping storylines of the Attiture era came to an absolute thunderbastard of a climax at WMX7..



(Thread) pic.twitter.com/WhcvwI22Xt — FigTees.co.uk (@FigTees) January 21, 2020

The lead up to the match was a crazy and complicated one. Vince had a public affair with Trish Stratus, which caused his wife and CEO of WWE to have a nervous breakdown and fall into a vegetative state. Stephanie McMahon sided with her father after they turned on and humiliated Stratus by stripping her and dumping sewage on her.

The McMahon family turmoil escalated when Shane O'Mac purchased WCW from under his dad's nose. Therefore, in true WWE style, the only way to solve this hyper-dysfunction was a Street Fight at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

The match was brilliant. Vince and Shane beat the hell out of one another in a fun-filled manic brawl. Everything came to a head when Vince and Stephanie lifted a comatose Linda and positioned her in the corner to watch Vince destroy their son. Stratus chased Stephanie to the back, leaving Vince alone and Linda to make a miraculous recovery to one of the great pops in WrestleMania history. Linda then kicked a shocked Vince in the privates, allowing Shane to recover and attack his father.

4/1/01: The absolute SCENE of this Shane VS Vince match. pic.twitter.com/9Nq8oMDdSG — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) April 3, 2021

Vince lay slumped in the corner with a trash can placed upon him while Shane climbed up the opposite side's turnbuckle. Shane then took flight, leaping from one side of the ring to the other, dropkicking the trash can into Vince's face for the emphatic win. Certainly one of WrestleMania's most extreme moments.

1 / 5 NEXT