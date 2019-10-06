5 factors which may have led to The Four Horsewomen competing in the first match on SmackDown's Premiere

The women delivered the best match of the night

SmackDown transitioned on to the FOX Network and the night kicked off in a grand way on Friday as Becky Lynch was the first Superstar to take to SmackDown’s newest stage.

After being interrupted by King Corbin, we saw The Rock come in and stack up the odds against the heels. Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue had already reported that The Rock wanted to work with Becky Lynch, and that is exactly what he got because “it doesn’t matter what you think.”

After The Rock and Becky cleared the ring off King Corbin, the fans got the first match of the night which was an all-female match involving four of WWE’s biggest Superstars. As Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley got the honors of opening up Friday Night SmackDown, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media to express their feelings.

In this article, we will take a look at the 5 factors that may have prompted WWE to open the night's action with the Four Horsewomen.

#1 The Rock’s will to work with Becky Lynch

The Rock strongly wanted to work with Becky

Opening the show with a promo has become a norm in WWE over the years. We usually see a top Superstar take to the ring early on in the night to cut a promo which usually sets up a match for later on in the night or the main event.

However, this week's opening segment saw none of than Becky Lynch open up the night after a short address from Vince and Stephanie McMahon. It wasn’t long before King Corbin interrupted The Man of WWE and the two were at it before The Rock made his way out to the middle.

His arrival startled the fans and he immediately got the biggest pop of the night which surely woke up the entire WWE Universe. This was a huge segment that put Becky Lynch way over and established her as one of the top Superstars in the industry today.

Those camera cuts between The Rock and Becky tho... pic.twitter.com/TwUinyNRHr — Joe. Fan of The Man™ (@BeckyFanJoe) October 5, 2019

Booking the tag team match between Becky & Charlotte and Sasha & Bayley right after allowed WWE to keep the fans invested in the action and the storyline, and kept Becky on top for most of the action.

It also allowed the women to dominate the opening part of the broadcast before the men took over later on, giving the fans even more memorable spots during the night.

