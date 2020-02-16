5 Facts you didn't know about 'God's Greatest Creation' Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has been able to keep a number of facts under wraps

Mandy Rose is currently making headlines all over the world regarding her current storyline with Heavy Machinery's Otis. Last night the couple went on their first date, which coincidentally fell on Valentine's Day, but it was invaded by Dolph Ziggler and now it's unknown how Otis will react to having his heart broken by Rose.

Rose is a former Total Divas and NXT star who has been working her way up through the ranks ever since she made her debut as one-third of Absolution back in 2017 alongside Paige and Sonya Deville.

Rose is somewhat new to the wrestling business, but anyone who has been watching her recent work on Friday Night SmackDown needs to bring themselves up to date with the career of God's Greatest Creation.

#5. Trish Stratus once believed a picture of Mandy Rose was one of herself

Ha! I actually thought that was me! I was wondering when I wore that outfit lol. Wow @WWE_MandyRose 👯 https://t.co/hzhVFPOeQn — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) September 8, 2017

Mandy Rose and Trish Stratus have many things in common, they both took the fitness route into WWE, they are both blonde and they have been able to climb through the ranks to become stars in the company, but it appears that Stratus believes that Rose could be her doppelganger.

When the resemblance was brought to Trish Stratus' attention back in 2017, the former seven-time Women's Champion pointed out that she actually believed that the picture of Rose was a picture of herself to the point where she was trying to remember wearing the outfit.

Rose agreed that the resemblance is uncanny and as seen from the Tweet above, that image of Rose does look very similar to Stratus when she was contracted to WWE back in 2006.

The two women met a few months later as part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble where they were able to prove that they are two separate women who just have quite a striking resemblance.

