5 failed WWE Money in the Bank cash-ins

At TLC tonight, The Miz made good on his threat to cash his Money in the Bank briefcase during the WWE Championship Match. Drew McIntyre defended, originally, in a TLC Match against AJ Styles.

Near the end, The Miz made his move and did his best to steal the WWE Championship from The Scottish Psychopath and The Phenomenal One. How did that go? Well, judging by the name of this list, it's kind of obvious. We'll get to that later, though.

Today, we'll take a look at the five failed Money in the Bank briefcase cash-ins so far in WWE history. We start things off with a bonafide first ballot WWE Hall of Famer.

#1 John Cena - WWE RAW 1000

Oddly enough, the first to fail a Money in the Bank cash-in was the 16-time WWE Champion himself, John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation was in the middle of his epic feud with CM Punk, and unlike most competitors to hold the briefcase, called his shot. He challenged the then WWE Champion to a match on RAW 1000 on July 23rd, 2012 (catch the full match in the video above).

As Cena had the Voice of the Voiceless in the STFU, Big Show ran to the ring and broke it up, ending the match in a DQ win for Cena. Though he won the match, he actually failed to win the title, making him the first to cash in his briefcase and not walk out with the championship.

Punk refused to help Cena as he was beaten by the World's Largest Athlete, and would cement his heel turn when The Rock rushed to Cena's aid. After he took Show to the floor, Punk attacked the Great One, setting up a feud six months in the making.

It is genuinely quite surprising to look back and see that one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time would start this list. That goes to show that when WWE wants to be, they're truly unpredictable.