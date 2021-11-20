5 WWE Superstars who had famous musical gimmicks

The world of WWE and that of professional wrestling mandates the usage of gimmicks to enhance entertainment beyond the pleasure of in-ring action. On many occasions, music has been used as the base of professional wrestling gimmicks. Singers and guitarists have been a common occurrence inside the professional wrestling arena.

Not all such characters have gone on to become highly successful. However, some of them are memorable owing to the amount of entertainment they provided during their WWE runs.

Interestingly, real-life singers Mickie James and Chris Jericho never prominently displayed their alternate professions as part of their WWE gimmicks. Here is a list of 5 WWE superstars, former and current, who once flourished using music as an integral part of their character.

#5 Former WWE 24/7 Champion Elias

Elias is a member of the WWE roster at this point, but his future looks bleak. He has shed the villainous guitarist persona that he perfected on the main roster and the only character development the company provides is a monotonous vignette proclaiming the end of 'The Drifter.'

Elias' NXT run was nothing special, with fans of the black-and-gold brand refusing to accept an old-school wrestler banking more on his gimmick than his in-ring skills. Elias was never the most entertaining wrestler, depending on a methodical style to punish his opponents.

When he arrived on the main roster, fans did not expect much from "The Drifter," but they were soon proven wrong as Elias became one of the most ''over'' acts on the roster. While everyone wanted to walk with Elias, they also showered them with loud boos when he managed to truly incite them, usually by insulting their city through songs.

However, WWE never used Elias to the fullest extent, instead directing him to be WrestleMania fodder for John Cena in consecutive years, before ending it altogether.

