5 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night Raw (August 19th, 2019)

There were a number of shocking botches from some of WWE's biggest stars this week on Raw

The build-up to Clash of Champions is now underway and WWE has brought back one of their most historic competitions ahead of the show - King of the Ring. Over the years the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, and Bret Hart have all won the distinct right to call themselves the King of the Ring in WWE.

This year the finals of the competition will take place at Clash of Champions on September 15th, but ahead of the event, there will be a number of matches taking place on a weekly basis as the tournament builds.

There are also a number of other storylines taking place on Monday Night Raw at present since Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are feuding over the Universal Championship as well as the new Raw Tag Team Champions and Sasha Banks has made her official return to WWE and seems to be ripping her way through the Women's Division.

Despite the creativity on display in WWE at present, there were still a number of botches this week on Raw, that eagle-eyed fans may have picked up on.

#5 Dolph Ziggler's Famouser

Dolph Ziggler delivered a shocking Famouser this week on Raw

Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night Raw in what was one of the highlights of the show. Ziggler's new character seems to be pushing him to new limits in WWE and Reigns was the man that was put in his way this week.

After weeks of searching for his attacker on Raw and SmackDown, Reigns was able to return to the ring and picked up the win over Ziggler this week, since he was able to hit an incredible spear. Interestingly, ahead of the finisher, Ziggler was able to hit The Famouser when he countered Roman's spear, but as seen from the video below, it didn't exactly go to plan.

That Famouser was shocking! pic.twitter.com/KjbtwiCa78 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 20, 2019

