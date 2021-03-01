5 Female Superstars who could join WWE SmackDown in the next few months

Once the dust settled following the 2020 WWE Draft, the women's division on SmackDown was arguably in need of some work. The top four spots on the blue brand were taken by Sasha Banks, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Carmella.

Here's how the women's roster on the blue brand shaped up following the draft:

Shortly after the Draft concluded, Banks dethroned Bayley as SmackDown Women's Champion, with The Role Model having held the title for over a year. A repackaged Carmella was the first challenger for The Boss. However, The Untouchable One was not successful in defeating Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title.

One could say that Belair was the only logical challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 as early as the WWE Draft.

If The EST Of WWE wins the title from The Boss, she'll need new challengers. Belair already dispatched Bayley and after failing several times, Carmella doesn't deserve more title shots right away.

Conventional thinking would be that someone like Natalya, Morgan, or Riott could challenge her. None of those women, however, would be serious threats right now. The Queen Of Harts is still a valuable member of the roster but hasn't been built as a serious contender yet.

With the way that the Riott Squad has been booked recently, it would take them some time before being considered as threats to the SmackDown Women's Champion. Billie Kay has been treated as more of a comedic performer than a title challenger.

For that reason, it is evident that reinforcements are needed in the Women's division on SmackDown. Had Rhea Ripley been put on the blue brand, that would have helped some of the issues. However, The Nightmare is heading to RAW.

Since debuts or returns tend to take place immediately after WrestleMania, here are five female Superstars who could join the SmackDown roster within the next few months.

#5 Female Superstar who could join SmackDown in the next few months - Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez is a veteran of over 20 years and is already ready for the main roster. She has had two stints in NXT, briefly joining the Robert Stone Brand during her first run. Martinez was then a part of RETRIBUTION briefly. However, she personally requested WWE management to take her out of the group.

After a month or so, she returned to the black and gold brand to attack NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai. The attack first led to a brief alliance between Toni Storm and Martinez in the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament. The duo fell to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter and quickly imploded after that loss.

Both women continued to stake a claim to the NXT Women's title and it led to a Triple Threat Match for the Championship at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Shirai retained her gold and Martinez hasn't really been seen on television since.

A promotion to SmackDown could be in her future since her initial callup to RAW was basically canceled. It would be strange for her to rejoin the red brand, so moving to Friday Nights would be the right move.

It would give the blue brand another tough female Superstar that doesn't waste time in asserting her dominance. Her promotion would also give the blue brand another viable challenger for the title.