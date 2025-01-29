5 Female WWE stars who could enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match this year

The Men's Royal Rumble Match this year will be one of the most exciting ever, given the number of megastars who will compete in it. From Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins to Drew McIntyre to CM Punk, some of the top WWE stars will compete for a chance to main event WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, it will be the last time that the legendary John Cena will compete at the Royal Rumble Match. Other major stars have also declared for the battle royal.

At the same time, the reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley said Monday that she might enter the Men's Rumble Match, and in this article, we take a look at five female stars who could make a surprise appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#5. Jade Cargill could make WWE return after a two-month hiatus

SmackDown superstar Jade Cargill (Photo credit: WWE.com)

She has been out since late November following a backstage assault on SmackDown, which forced her to miss Survivor Series: WarGames. There is no official timetable for her return, but she was recently seen working at WWE Performance Center.

If she made her return at the Royal Rumble, she would enter the Women's Match not only to win it but to take revenge on the superstar who assaulted her backstage. As for the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jade Cargill is considered a dominant force and could be a surprise entrant who, like Nia Jax, would make her presence felt in the match before getting eliminated.

#4. Bianca Belair wants to take revenge on Dominik Mysterio

In her case, it might be obvious why she could enter the Men's Rumble Match. The reason is Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom cost Bianca Belair and Naomi a win over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Monday on RAW, and The EST of WWE could seek revenge on him.

The Judgment Day star has not declared for the Rumble yet, but he could be a surprise entrant, meaning Bianca could enter the match only to eliminate him.

#3. Jordynne Grace will look to make a statement in her WWE debut

Jordynne Grace has signed with WWE (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Jordynne Grace has reportedly signed up with WWE, and the expectation is that she will make her main roster debut this Saturday at the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion could enter the Men's Rumble Match as a surprise entrant to make a statement and emerge as a megastar right away, sending a message to the rest of the women's locker room.

#2. Nia Jax has competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match before

The Irresistible Force entered the Men's Rumble Match in 2019, becoming the first wrestler to compete in the Men's and Women's Rumble Matches. She was hit with an RKO by Randy Orton before The Viper and Rey Mysterio eliminated her.

Six years later, she didn't rule out entering the 2025 Men's Rumble Match again during an interview with Screen Rant.

"I am not against entering the [Men’s] Rumble, and I’m not against facing Randy [Orton] or Rey Mysterio again, the two that dropped me over the top rope that year. So you never know. I think it’s a beautiful thing when we get to mix. Then last year, we had R-Truth come into the women’s Royal Rumble. So it’s a really fun thing. The fans love those surprises, and I’m not against entering it again," Nia Jax said. [h/t 411 Mania]

She could eliminate multiple top stars in the match.

#1. Rhea Ripley could enter the match to target Dominik Mysterio

She hinted at competing at the Men's Rumble Match, which could happen only if Dominik Mysterio entered the Match. Should Dirty Dom compete at the Rumble, The Eradicator could show up and enter the match only to eliminate him and take revenge, given their history.

Dominik Mysterio has yet to declare for the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he is expected to be a surprise entrant. As for Rhea, she is the reigning Women's World Champion and will not compete at the Women's Rumble Match.

