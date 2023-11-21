5 female WWE stars who have been RKO'd by Randy Orton

Randy Orton garnered many monikers in his decade-long career in wrestling, one of them being The Apex Predator. He gained the aforementioned nickname not just through his cunning ways, but also because he also didn't gender discriminate when choosing his prey.

For this list, we will look at the five unfortunate female superstars who were on the receiving end of Randy Orton's vicious RKO.

#5. Stacy Keibler was used as a pawn by Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton wasn't always a bad guy, which was the case in 2005. A year prior, he won the World Heavyweight Championship and was later betrayed by Evolution. Unfortunately, his run as a face did not resonate well with his fans.

The Viper was eventually placed in a romantic storyline with Stacy Keibler and was slated to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21. Unfortunately for the Hall of Famer, she was used as a pawn to further their feud.

During a March 2005 episode of Monday Night RAW, Randy and Stacy walked out together and addressed both the fans and The Deadman. Orton stated that he was ruthless and was willing to do anything to end The Deadman permanently. The Viper solidified this by delivering an RKO to Keibler.

#4. The Fabulous Moolah was one of the first female stars to receive an RKO

Expand Tweet

Another nickname that Randy Orton garnered in his career was The Legend Killer, and he made sure to follow this up when he met The Fabulous Moolah in 2003.

On a September 2003 episode of RAW, Moolah celebrated her 80th birthday by competing inside the ring, making her the first octogenarian to do so. She faced Victoria and gained an upset victory. Victoria then proceeded to assault Moolah.

Orton came out and saved Moolah from Victoria and talked to the Hall of Famer. He stated that he heard stories about her from his family and introduced himself as Randy Orton, the Legend Killer, before delivering an RKO.

#3. Trish Stratus was on the receiving end of an RKO after a mixed tag team match

Expand Tweet

Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) and Randy formed a team, Rated RKO, in 2006. The duo was formed after D-Generation-X cost The Rated R Superstar the WWE Championship against John Cena, and Edge asked for Orton's help.

Another member of the duo was Edge's girlfriend at the time, Lita, who was engaged in her feud with Trish Stratus. As a result, a mixed tag match was set between Edge, Randy, and Lita vs Trish Stratus, John, and Carlito.

Towards the end of the match, Randy delivered a devastating RKO to Trish when the referee wasn't looking. This enabled Lita to gain the pinfall victory for her team.

#2. Randy Orton RKO'd the former WWE Chairman's daughter

Expand Tweet

The Apex Predator once again proved that everybody is prey in his eyes, no matter who they are and what their status is in the company. This was in full display during his feud with Triple H.

The Viper and The Game engaged in a highly personal feud in 2009. It included the latter's relationship with Stephanie McMahon and the rest of her family. As they were nearing WrestleMania, The Viper struck.

Randy punt-kick Vince McMahon, which did not sit well with Stephanie. She brought in Shane McMahon against Randy, but her brother still fell short against The Legacy. On a RAW episode after the event, she rushed to help Shane, who was being attacked. However, she ended up being the next victim, receiving a RKO.

#1. Randy Orton shut down Nia Jax's plans at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

It's not unusual for female stars to join the Men's Royal Rumble, but it is rare. It happened in 2019 when Nia Jax entered at number 30, but her plans to make history were cut short.

Jax made quick work by eliminating Mustafa Ali from the match, but that's where her success ended. She received an RKO from Randy Orton, a Superkick from Dolph Ziggler, and a 619 from Rey Mysterio.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.