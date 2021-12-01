5 Female WWE Superstars who never won gold in NXT 

The Women's Revolution helped propel the ladies to the next level in WWE. After some time and hard work from the talented females, the company started taking women's wrestling much more seriously and put them in prominent positions. This can be traced back to the early days of NXT, when Paige and Emma were regularly stealing the show with the title on the line.

It is shocking to see how many women came through NXT and went on to win gold on the main roster but didn't win the title on the black and gold brand. Despite NXT being a breeding ground for the future and producing a significant amount of the women that are at the top of the card on RAW and SmackDown, quite a few didn't reach their first accolades until the main roster.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



Some people seem to determined to downplay how important this match was in getting the ball rolling. It's really odd. Can we all agree that Emma vs. Paige at #NXT Arrival was important for the women's division?Some people seem to determined to downplay how important this match was in getting the ball rolling. It's really odd. Can we all agree that Emma vs. Paige at #NXT Arrival was important for the women's division?Some people seem to determined to downplay how important this match was in getting the ball rolling. It's really odd. https://t.co/apg8uNdqKQ

Liv Morgan and Toni Storm are currently the latest NXT graduates who will contend for championship gold on the main roster. Neither won the NXT Women's Title. Morgan was only there for a short time, while Storm spent her time mostly in NXT UK where she did win the title. In this article, let's take a look at five female WWE superstars who never won gold on NXT.

5) Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella

Carmella debuted on the main roster as part of the WWE Draft back in 2016. The former Princess of Staten Island was the very last pick for SmackDown, but she didn't let this stop her from making an impact. She feuded with Nikki Bella during her early months before she achieved her biggest victory, winning the first Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Carmella cashed in the Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship on the SmackDown After WrestleMania 34. She successfully defended her title against Flair and Asuka in her 130 days as champion. Mella just recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Queen Zelina, adding another achievement to her career.

With all this success on the main roster, it is crazy to look back on her time in NXT where Carmella barely even wrestled. Back during her time on the black and gold brand, she was a valet for the popular Enzo Amore and Big Cass tag team. She was a fan favorite herself and many pegged her for success during her run. It's safe to say no one could have imagined just how successful Carmella would be.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell