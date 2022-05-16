5 female WWE Superstars Paige could manage

WWE tweeted and asked fans who should challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey next, and Paige had an interesting response. The former 2 time Divas Champion suggested that instead of being a challenger for Ronda, she could instead manage the Baddest Woman On The Planet.

The last time she appeared on WWE programming regularly was when managing Asuka and Kairi Sane, the Kabuki Warriors. The alliance between them ended in October 2019 via green mist to the face and The Anti-Diva has rarely been seen since. With the thought of the former NXT Women's Champion as a manager back in the minds of the WWE Universe, below are five possible female WWE Superstars she could align with.

#5. Shayna Baszler's path could change with Paige as a manager

Shayna Baszler and Natalya

In NXT, Shayna Baszler was a ruthless killer in the ring. The Submission Magician defeated everybody in her path. On the main roster, that aura has not quite been replicated. At times, it has certainly been tapped into, as she "breaks limbs" and always poses a threat. She is yet to reach the top of the women's division on either RAW or Smackdown.

Paige's leadership and guidance could take Shayna Baszler to the next level. The story is simple, with an argument being made that Nia Jax, Natalya, and even Sonya Deville have been distractions for Shayna. With Paige by her side, she could again become the dominant force she once was. If that were to happen, the Smackdown Women's division would really have to fear the Queen of Spades.

#4. Paige could provide a direction for Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. has had an incredibly successful year or so in WWE. She developed a new superhero persona, won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in to become RAW Women's Champion. She even won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Rhea Ripley. Despite all of that success, she currently doesn't have much to do. A team with Doudrop has been hinted at, but the pair are already failing to see eye to eye.

An interesting way to correct their chemistry issues would be by introducing Paige to the mix. The former Divas Champion could set them both straight and unifying them properly. If this were to happen, the Scottish pair could really impact the women's tag team division. Nikki A.S.H. would have a new direction and Doudrop could potentially finally win championship gold.

#3. Shotzi could benefit from having an established star like Paige by her side

Shotzi has everything it takes to succeed in WWE, including a standout look and quality in-ring ability. Yet despite the star potential she has, thus far it hasn't been realized.

Shotzi doesn't necessarily need a manager in the traditional way other Superstars may, but having Paige by her side could help get her push back on track. Beyond those benefits, the two would compliment one another cosmetically. Both have tattoos and have played into a more gothic and rock-inspired look in their respective careers. The two would be the perfect pair.

#2. Paige could be the mouthpiece for Xia Li

Smackdown's Xia Li

Xia Li has had a rocky run on Smackdown so far. Incredible vignettes aired prior to her debut, and fans went wild for her entrance. Unfortunately, after a short run, she was lost in the shuffle and then rarely appeared on television at all.

A recent promo revealed The Guardian is only focused on protecting herself going forward, signifying a heel turn. Perhaps the reasoning for this line of thinking could be revealed as Paige's influence. The Anti-Diva could have gotten into her head, ultimately causing Xia Li to succumb to the vultures she previously wanted to vanquish. This pairing would help Xia with her interviews which are her biggest weakness in her young career. Plus, it will hopefully lead to stable and regular screen time.

#1. Ronda Rousey needs Paige to speak for her

Despite there being a wide variety of female WWE Superstars The Diva Of Tomorrow could manage, her suggestion may be the best option. Ronda Rousey has obviously been tremendously successful and is now a multi-time women's champion with her win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. It may seem odd to try to fix what isn't broken, but clearly Ronda's biggest weakness is talking. Be it speaking to fans or to the opposition, The Baddest Woman On The Planet sometimes struggles with the microphone. Unbelievably, the supreme athlete even seems a bit nervous when speaking in public.

That's where Anti-Diva comes in. Between her solo career, dabbling in acting and reality TV, previously being the Smackdown Women's Champion, or when managing the Kabuki Warriors, Paige has spent a lot of time talking on camera. Representing Ronda would help keep her aggressive aura while hiding the champion's lack of confidence when speaking.

While there are many options for whom Paige could manage if she were to return to WWE, eyeballs will be glued to the screen if it happens.

