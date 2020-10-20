Dominik Mysterio has thoroughly impressed the WWE Universe with his performances in a very short period of time. He made his in-ring debut during SummerSlam against one of the biggest Superstars in WWE currently, Seth Rollins, and has gone strength to strength since then.

During the WWE Draft, Dominik Mysterio was drafted to SmackDown along with his father, Rey Mysterio. SmackDown seems to have gotten better storylines during the WWE Draft, including the Seth Rollins-Mysterio feud.

With Murphy also finding his way over to SmackDown, the feud appears to have a few more chapters left in it. This is backed up by Dave Meltzer's words about the Draft on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Styles in particular was expected since he publicly complained about missing his son’s high school football games on Friday nights, just months after complaining about wanting to get off Raw because he blamed Heyman, who was in charge at the time, for Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows being fired. Rollins was his replacement and to keep his angle going, that meant the Mysterio family and Murphy had to go to Smackdown with him."

Dominik Mysterio won't mind that too much as he has been doing exceptional work against The Messiah. Vince McMahon is also a fan of the young man's performances, which bodes well for his future.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in 1999 and 2020. @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/e9oc3ncS1L — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 24, 2020

If Dominik Mysterio can continue his momentum, he may very well step out of his father's shadow and make a real impact in the WWE. With a fresh roster and matchups to look forward to, here is a look at who his next opponent could be once his family feud with Seth Rollins is wrapped up:

#5 Former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black

Aleister Black

The WWE Draft saw Aleister Black move to SmackDown. The Dutch Destroyer already has a history with the Mysterios, making the potential feud that much more interesting.

After Seth Rollins gouged Rey Mysterio's eyes out during Extreme Rules, Dominik Mysterio was hungry for revenge. Seth Rollins and Murphy overpowered Dominik and were about to inflict the same punishment on him when Aleister Black ran out for the safe.

This did not pan out well as Rollins and Murphy targeted Black's eyes, putting him out of action. Upon his return, he turned on Kevin Owens and has adopted a darker persona ever since.

WWE could easily redirect Aleister Black's ire towards the Mysterios, particularly Dominik, by blaming them for his eye injury.