5 feuds for Jinder Mahal after his return on RAW

Who will be Mahal's first major opponent after his return?

This past week on RAW, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his return to action after several months away due to injury. The Superstar underwent knee surgery sometime in June 2019, and spent almost ten months on the shelf as a result.

Mahal had a triumphant return as he defeated Akira Tozawa in his return match, outclassing the cruiserweight Superstar in all departments.

Now that Mahal is back, it seems like he is much more serious than he was during his previous run. A focused and villainous Mahal can be good for RAW, and the brand should not waste him in comedic acts and feuds as they did during the 24/7 Championship saga.

Keeping that in mind, we will look at the 5 feuds Mahal should get into after his return, to stay prominent and rebuild his character to become a force on the Red brand once again.

#5 Apollo Crews

Crews is an outstanding athlete.

Apollo Crews was picked up by the RAW brand once again a few weeks ago, and it seems like the brand is much more serious about the Superstar this time around.

Crews has had some excellent matches in the past few weeks, and pinned Superstars like MVP and Andrade as part of what appears to be a small push. However, he suffered an injury during a high-profile match against Andrade for the United States Championship on the same night Jinder Mahal made his return to the ring.

We hope Crews’ injury isn’t too serious, and that he will be able to return to competition sooner rather than later. If that is the case, we could see a pure babyface like Crews go up against a top heel like Mahal to get in contention for the United States Championship again.

Mahal is a former United States Champion and will be aiming to get prominent once again by getting into the championship scene. This could allow Crews to have a good mid-card feud while allowing Mahal to get some heat towards his character and a chance to build better during his current run.