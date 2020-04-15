5 Feuds that Drew McIntyre must have as WWE Champion before being dethroned

McIntyre seems to be in line for a lengthy run as WWE Champion which opens up the opportunity for some amazing feuds.

Did WWE hint at a future feud for the WWE Championship on this week's RAW?

Drew McIntyre has come a long way since he first became a part of WWE in 2007. From losing his way as a member of 3MB to eventually leaving the company, only to return in 2017 and end up winning a world title, McIntyre has seen several highs and lows in the world of professional wrestling.

The Scottish Psychopath has finally fulfilled his legacy though and given the explosive fashion in which he claimed the WWE Championship for Brock Lesnar, it feels like he's here to stay as a champion for a long time now. Thus, McIntyre is in line for several mouthwatering feuds over the next few months.

Seth Rollins seems to be the first in line given his scathing attack on the Scotsman during this week's Monday Night RAW. However, there are many other Superstars too whom McIntyre should get a chance to defend his WWE Championship again. Thus, without further ado, let's get into the list.

#5 Aleister Black

Aleister Black has been on an impressive singles run in the last nine months

Just like Drew, Aleister Black is also a former NXT Champion. The two never faced each other on the Black and Gold brand but it just leaves the opportunity open for a clash on RAW. Both Superstars have similar fighting styles too, and both their finishers involve incapacitating the opponent with a giant boot to the face.

Black has a lot of momentum going for him right now wherein he's lost just one singles match on either of SmackDown or RAW since July 2019. The loss came at the hands of AJ Styles, but only after The Dutch Destroyer had two grueling matches with The Phenomenal One's accomplices Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Black will be taking part in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier next week where he'll face Austin Theory and looks like the favorite to win on paper. Following that, he could win the MITB briefcase come May which would lay the breadcrumbs for a potential fight later this year.

