5 Finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37: Massive pirate ship spot, possible double turn?

With WrestleMania 37 being only a few days away, it is time to get excited for the first WWE show that will feature a live crowd in over a year. Several matches on the card are pretty compelling, with one of the bouts pitting Sami Zayn against his former best friend, Kevin Owens. Their match will take place on Night Two of WrestleMania.

Both of them are always entertaining together as allies and foes. Even with Logan Paul's presence, their WrestleMania match promises to be an exciting affair.

The YouTube star was Zayn's special guest during a red carpet segment for the trailer premiere of his conspiracy documentary. Logan Paul will play a part at WrestleMania, possibly as the special guest referee for Owens and Zayn's match.

Alternatively, Logan may simply hang out at ringside to offer support to his new friend. How will his involvement affect the match between Owens and Zayn?

A showdown at The Show of Shows.@FightOwensFight will battle @SamiZayn during Night 2️⃣ of #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE Sunday, April 11 at 8E/5P on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/aXfThdKUe4 — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2021

Several outcomes are possible, some of which could make for memorable WrestleMania moments. Here are five possible finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Logan Paul helps Sami Zayn win at WrestleMania 37

Haha ok ok we get it pic.twitter.com/HST6yS2436 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 4, 2021

Whether as a referee or an enforcer, Logan Paul will likely influence the outcome of the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. He was invited to SmackDown by The Great Liberator, which instantly associated him with a heel. The two of them could conspire against KO.

The YouTuber may claim to be fair and impartial at WrestleMania, only to show his true colors at The Show of Shows. As a result, Logan would help Zayn cheat to win, possibly extending their partnership. If nothing else, this booking decision would benefit WWE in terms of getting eyes on the product.

Moreover, Sami Zayn has been an incredible presence on SmackDown. Ever since his return in August, he has been on fire. The two-time Intercontinental Champion has delivered in the ring and especially on the microphone. A victory at WrestleMania would be quite the reward for his great work.

Zayn could also premiere his documentary in full-length following a potential victory at WrestleMania. Kevin Owens could also attack Logan Paul after the match to regain some momentum. The live crowd would enjoy seeing KO stun the internet celebrity.

