5 finishes to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38: Stunning betrayal, The Rock to show up?

No match at WrestleMania 38 is as big as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Hell, if WWE's words are to be believed, no match in the history of The Show of Shows is as significant.

The 'Winner Take All Unification Match' will headline Sunday night, closing 'Mania in what is sure to be a bang. But after months of drama, who will come out on top? And how will they do it?

There are several possibilities as we head closer to WrestleMania 38, with both Lesnar and Reigns both hoping to leave with the WWE and Universal Championships.

Let's look at five potential finishes to the main event of this weekend's extravaganza. Who do you think will win - Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar? Be sure to leave your predictions in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns pins Brock Lesnar without any help

This would be one of the most favored outcomes at WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns has been utterly dominant as Universal Champion, but many of his title defenses had one or both of The Usos helping him out.

The Tribal Chief does get a few clean wins over big names like John Cena and Goldberg. His match against Brock Lesnar could be another example, especially after the finish of their previous bout at Crown Jewel.

A clean pin over The Beast Incarnate would end this long-standing issue once and for all. It may take multiple spears, but Roman Reigns might ultimately leave Dallas with the titles.

#4 Lesnar wins clean

Brock Lesnar could reign supreme at 'Mania.

While Roman Reigns is the man on the rise, Brock Lesnar is the crowd favorite. The Beast Incarnate's babyface persona has been well-received. His newfound connection with the WWE Universe could spur him on to become the unified champion at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar will finally get his hands on Reigns on Sunday, following weeks of the Universal Champion ducking him and escaping his wrath. The babyface would be guaranteed to come out on top in most scenarios. Here, though, it is one of many possibilities.

#3 Paul Heyman betrays The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38

Was it all an elaborate ruse?

Paul Heyman may have betrayed Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. But what if it was part of a master plan to ease The Tribal Chief's notions?

Ever since Roman Reigns helped Bobby Lashley win back his WWE Championship, Lesnar won the Royal Rumble Match. He regained the WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber and walked into WrestleMania 38 with more accomplishments.

Sunday night could see the ultimate betrayal, as Heyman stuns Reigns and costs him the Universal Title. He can then return to Brock Lesnar's side with their new dynamic on full display. Alternatively, could this lead to a double turn?

#2 Reigns wins by submission

This would be a major statement.

It's like Roman Reigns pinning Brock Lesnar clean but bigger.

If The Tribal Chief wins at WrestleMania 38, he should do so without any help whatsoever. But a submission victory would put him over even more.

No man has made Lesnar tap out since his WWE return in 2012. As a result, Reigns has an opportunity to create an even bigger visual than when he stacked and pinned Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37. It would be another shocking ending.

#1 The Rock returns and starts the build to WrestleMania 39

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral The Rock will show up at the end of WWE Wrestlemania 38 after Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar. It will set up their dream match at the end of Wrestlemania 39.



That's the big "Austin Level" surprise for fans.



You all know this.

No need to hear it from a news source. The Rock will show up at the end of WWE Wrestlemania 38 after Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar. It will set up their dream match at the end of Wrestlemania 39. That's the big "Austin Level" surprise for fans. You all know this.No need to hear it from a news source. https://t.co/hnjZPPhntR

Reports this week stated that The Rock is keen on returning to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the former is a busy man, which may always put doubt over whether the match will happen.

Vince McMahon may want to lock the dream match in as quickly as possible, so if his schedule permits, The Great One could show up in Dallas. He can plant seeds for his eventual confrontation with The Tribal Chief one year later by costing him the main event against Brock Lesnar.

Alternatively, he could confront Roman Reigns after the latter defeats The Beast Incarnate and poses with the WWE and Universal Championships. Either scenario would cause the fans to erupt in joy.

While all scenarios will feel epic on the night, this one is the biggest way WrestleMania 38 can end.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Rock show up at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 63 votes so far