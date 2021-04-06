5 Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37: Massive return, New addition to the Tribal Chief's faction?

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 in a triple threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan. Edge won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match and later chose to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. This was supposed to be a one-on-one match originally.

However, Daniel Bryan turned the clock back to 2014 and once again made his way into the WrestleMania main event. After his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane 2021 ended controversially, Bryan was added to the match between Roman Reigns and Edge at WrestleMania 37, making it a triple threat.

There's a lot of bad blood between these three men and it is incredibly tough to predict the outcome of the match. Let's take a look at five possible finishes when these three collide this Sunday. Comment down below and let us know who you think will walk out of WrestleMania 37 with the Universal Championship around his waist.

#5 Daniel Bryan dethrones Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion by pinning Edge

Daniel Bryan's inclusion into this match has been met with mixed responses. A portion of the WWE Universe is happy to see him get this opportunity, while others believe that a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and Edge would have been better.

The common assumption is that Daniel Bryan heads into this match with the least chance of walking out with the Universal Championship. However, history has told us never to count him out. WWE showed faith in him by adding him to this blockbuster match. Would they go all the way and put the Universal Championship on him at WrestleMania 37?

Even if WWE does plan to go down that path, it's unlikely that Roman Reigns will be the one to take the pin.

