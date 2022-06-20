5 WWE stars who could be in their first Money in the Bank match

Money in the Bank is exciting for many reasons. One reason is that winners get future shots at major titles in WWE. Another exciting aspect is seeing a deserving star (Big E last year) win the briefcase.

When a popular new star qualifies for Money in the Bank, it's also interesting to predict whether he or she has a legitimate shot at winning the ladder match.

This year, Raquel Rodriguez became the first new star to qualify for the ladder match for the first time. She only debuted after WrestleMania 38 but has been strongly booked so far.

The former NXT Women's Champion joined the likes of Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, and Alexa Bliss after defeating Shayna Baszler on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Rodriguez might not be the only new addition on the women's side of things, as a few other stars new to the match could join her.

The Men's Money in the Bank match currently has Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus as the only qualifiers. All three have competed in MITB in the past. Like the women's match, however, there are a few newer performers on the men's side of the roster who could join them in the battle for the briefcase.

Here are five performers who could join the Money in the Bank contest for the first time in their WWE careers.

#5. Sonya Deville recently returned to action full-time

Could Sonya Deville join the growing field for Money in the Bank?

After constantly abusing her power as a WWE Official, Sonya Deville was removed from power and fully reinstated as an active performer. She remains a heel and has battled Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan.

The four women who have already made it to the Money in the Bank contest are faces, which means we're in need of some balance.

The current Champions on RAW and SmackDown - Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey - are both faces. This means that it's very likely that a heel will win this year's briefcase. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are currently the top heels on RAW. With Ripley facing Bianca Belair, Lynch will likely qualify by defeating Asuka on RAW.

Since Deville has lost a lot of her matches lately, she needs something to get her back on track. She could battle for and qualify for Money in the Bank. It doesn't mean that she will necessarily win, but a win and a good showing would help rehabilitate her character.

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop failed to qualify. Carmella and Zelina Vega haven't been on TV much since WrestleMania. That should lead to Deville participating in the match.

#4. Madcap Moss has momentum after triumphing over Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss has built up some credibility with the WWE Universe. He started as the annoying sidekick of Happy Corbin. The duo had some success but the two went their separate ways following WrestleMania 38. Due to Corbin's great heel work, Moss was able to get over as a babyface.

The feud seemingly concluded on the latest SmackDown after Moss won a "Last Laugh" match. Throughout his time with and against Corbin, his athletic ability has been on full display. While battling Drew McIntyre, Moss showed that he can hang with the big dogs of WWE.

Moss isn't currently booked for a qualifying match, but he did mention his intentions during the early build for Money in the Bank. His chances of winning might be low since he just turned face and finished his first solo feud.

Moss does have some momentum, and that momentum could notch him a spot in the ladder contest.

#3. Ridge Holland could join Sheamus in the Money in the Bank match

Ridge Holland and Sheamus

With four spots still available to fill for the Men's Money in the Bank match, participants can come from either brand. With SmackDown, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could compete in qualifying matches, as could Ridge Holland.

Holland is allied with Butch and Sheamus as part of the Brawling Brutes. If WWE wants another big-time bruiser in the match, they could have Holland qualify. He could team up with The Celtic Warrior to dominate the competitors. There could even be a point of dissension between the allies during the match.

Many veterans like The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens may still compete to qualify for the ladder match. Others like Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle for a spot next week. These stars have had plenty of opportunities, so why not go with one of the newer stars?

#2. Shotzi would add a daredevil style to the match

Shotzi will face Aliyah on SmackDown with a Money in the Bank spot on the line. Aliyah hasn't done much to warrant being in the ladder contest. Shotzi, however, has pushed both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair during fights in the past year.

The daredevil performer is slowly building up a decent resume on the main roster. While in NXT, she routinely put her body on the line in matches. She jumped off of ring posts and turnbuckles in nearly every bout.

Her battles to win the WarGames advantage, as well as the actual WarGames match in 2020, showed her willingness to take extreme risks. From Coffin Drops off the top to Sentons from anywhere in the ring, Shotzi seems perfect for the ladder match.

Money in the Bank ladder matches usually feature a few big spots, and Shotzi isn't afraid to take those bumps. Her fearlessness is similar to how Kevin Owens throws his body all over the ring.

#1. Damien Priest could represent Judgment Day

Will Judgment Day be represented in the ladder match?

While Finn Balor has the most clout among the members of Judgment Day, he has already competed in a few ladder matches. Damien Priest is still young in his main-roster career, but he has done everything he has been asked to do. He even teamed up with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania and won the US Championship.

Since Ripley won't battle for a briefcase, someone else from Judgment Day should. Priest is part of one of the top factions in WWE. It's still new, but for it to be taken seriously without Edge, they need to start making dents in WWE. Earning a spot in Money in the Bank would be a good way to start.

With Roman Reigns ruling WWE for nearly two and a half years, there will hopefully be a babyface champion by the fall. If that does happen, a heel should hold the briefcase. While Priest isn't on the same level in WWE as Rollins, he would be a heel threat in the Money in the Bank match.

