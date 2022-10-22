5 most followed female WWE Superstars on Twitter

WWE has a huge following on the popular social media platform Twitter, with 12.6 million people following its official account alone.

The Stamford-based promotion regularly uses the platform to further storylines, announce corporate partnerships and engage online fans in various ways. Many of its stars have also established massive online presence, some even competing with NBA and NFL players.

Although male Superstars dominate WWE's highest followers list, the women's division is catching up fast. Due to the women's revolution and legendary Twitter beefs, usually involving Ronda Rousey but not limited to The Rowdy One, the women of WWE have grown their Twitter footprint. Who is the most followed member of the company's women's division, though?

We did some research and found out! As the White Rabbit clues used to say, "Come With Us" as we list them below.

#5: Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) - 2.245 million followers

The Queen has millions of followers

Thirteen-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female champion in the company's history. She is also one of the company's very best in-ring performers, and the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair. She is wrestling royalty by birth, by ability, and by training.

It's no surprise that The Queen has a massive following, having been a crucial and consistent cog in the women's evolution. Her accomplishments, in-ring skills, promo abilities, and star power speak for themselves.

#4: Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) - 2.267 million followers

Becky Lynch is arguably the most popular female WWE Superstar today. The Man has built up an impressive resume of accomplishments, the greatest of which is winning the first-ever all-female WrestleMania main event. She is one of the best not only on the mic and in the ring but also on other platforms outside the company.

Tweeting is one of Lynch's favorite methods of furthering storylines outside the show. She has had many memorable exchanges on the platform, most memorably having legendary verbal jousts with Ronda Rousey. Her authentic, often relatable posts and occasional hilariously savage insults towards her opponents have helped her grow a huge Twitter following of 2. 267 million followers.

#3: Sasha Banks (@MercedesVarnado) - 2.435 million followers

Six-time WWE women's champion Sasha Banks is one of the company's most promising crossover stars. On top of her success within the company as a driving force of the Women's Evolution, she has found her calling as an actress and model. These ventures have helped her amass nearly 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

Banks has hinted at working on several projects since she and Naomi walked out of the company in May 2022. She may be on the cusp of achieving the crossover appeal of stars like John Cena and The Rock. As a result, she could be on top of this list before long.

#2: Natalya (@NatbyNature) - 2.445 million followers

Natalya is WWE's longest-tenured active female Superstar, having debuted in 2008. She is a two-time women's champion and a third-generation Superstar from the legendary Hart family. She was also one of the cornerstones of hit reality show Total Divas and has represented the company at several shows and events.

Natalya is very active on Twitter, regularly posting content related to her character, the Hart family's history and her personal projects. This has helped her grow a bigger following on the platform than all but one of her fellow competitors in the women's division.

The B.O.A.T has become quite underrated in recent years since taking on the veteran role, but she is still one of the most recognizable faces in the company.

Honorable mentions

Stephanie McMahon has an impressive following on Twitter

While this list is dedicated to the five most followed active female stars on the roster today, a few WWE-related women with impressive follower numbers deserve a mention. Former Diva and trailblazer AJ Lee boasts a gargantuan 4.8 million followers, while The Bella Twins' handle is followed by 3.5 million users.

Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon comes in at 3.2 million, while Trish Stratus's legendary status is reflected by her 1.3 million Twitter fans. Mandy Rose is the most followed star in NXT with 1 million followers, impressively beating popular performers like Rhea Ripley, Asuka and RAW champion Bianca Belair.

#1: WWE SmackDown Women's champion Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) - 3.4 million followers

The Rowdy One is arguably the most recognisable female star in the company

Ronda Rousey is WWE's most famous female Superstar, and it's not even close. The Rowdy One broke barriers as a box office attraction in MMA and appeared in blockbuster movies before debuting in the Stamford-based promotion. Upon arrival in the company, she used her popularity to act as a catalyst for the women's evolution.

On top of headlining the first all-female WWE premium live event, Rousey was part of the first all-female WrestleMania main event. The SmackDown Women's champion has almost a million more followers than her closest rival, and the sixth-highest of any active star in the company.

She is arguably the most famous woman in combat sports history, and her Twitter following reflects her incredible popularity.

