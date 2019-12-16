5 Former Superstars who probably won’t ever make it to the WWE Hall of Fame (Part 2)

Several former Superstars will forever be kept out of the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE offers much more than just money and fame. The Championships and individual wins help their value in the industry increase, even if they aren’t extremely talented.

Apart from that, every single Superstar who performs for the company dreams of getting inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame once they hang up their boots.

However, only a handful of Superstars make it to the Hall of Fame, while many are inducted after their deaths to honour their services to the company.

Many miss out even achieving a lot due to various reasons, and some may never find themselves inducted WWE Hall of Fame even after serving the company to the best of their abilities.

In the previous list, we took a look at five major Superstars who will most likely never find their way into the WWE Hall of Fame. In this article, we will look at five more top Superstars who will probably never get inducted either.

#5 Lex Luger

Lex Luger could have been much bigger than he already was

During the 90s, Lex Luger was one of the biggest Superstars who went on to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. Luger was signed by WWE in hopes of building him parallel to Hulk Hogan, but the Superstar wasn’t able to go over the way the company wanted him to.

During Summerslam 1993, Luger was pushed by the company to compete with Yokozuna and defeat him to win the WWE Championship. However, backstage problems, coupled with drinking problems and poor crowd reaction, did not allow the Superstar to go over the mighty Yokozuna.

Luger’s frustration forced him to leave the company and head to WCW once his contract ended without informing Vince McMahon. This proved to be his final blow to the Superstar, who was written off by the company for good.

During the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame, it was announced that Luger would not be joining the Four Horsemen during their induction become of his involvement in the tragic death of Miss Elizabeth.

This more than confirms that Luger will never find a place for himself in the WWE Hall of Fame.

