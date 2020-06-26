5 former World Champions WWE has released multiple times

WWE has released several Superstars who became World Champions before hiring them back again.

Many of the Superstars on this list have had more than two runs with the company!

Several Champions have had multiple runs with the company

WWE has been known as the land of opportunities in the world of sports entertainment, as the company has tried to give as many talented men and women a chance to prove themselves.

Several WWE Superstars have had excellent uninterrupted runs with the company which has either allowed them to stick with the company throughout their wrestling careers, such as The Undertaker and Triple H, while others have gone onto other promotions after doing well in WWE.

However, many Superstars have had multiple tenures with the company, with some being more successful than others. Even World Champions in WWE have had great initial runs but have been released by the company before being hired once again.

While a few of the men and women on this list have had two tenures with the company, others have had even more. This has shown that even the biggest stars in the business can have a bad phase in the business that can lead to their downfall before they work their way back on the right path again.

In this article, we will look at 5 such WWE World Champions who’ve been hired and released by the company multiple times.

#5 Jeff Hardy

Jeff has had his fair share of problems in WWE

Jeff Hardy is one of the biggest names on this list. He’s well-known for his wrestling abilities all around the globe and has been one of WWE’s biggest crowd-pullers over the years.

He started with WWE in 1994 and made it big with his brother Matt Hardy as The Hardy Boyz in 1998.

After having a great time in the company where he became a big name with his brother, he left in 2003 as he said that he was burnt out.

Jeff Hardy has always been one of the biggest faces in WWE

He made a great comeback in 2006. and in 2008, he defeated Edge and Triple H in a Triple Threat Match to become the WWE Champion (World Heavyweight Championship) at Armageddon.

However, his trouble with the WWE Wellness Policy and a few other hiccups led to his departure from the company once again after an incredible rivalry with CM Punk.

Jeff Hardy then went on to other promotions before returning for a third stint in 2017 when The Hardy Boyz surprised the entire wrestling industry at WrestleMania 33. He has remained with the company ever since, and even though he’s gone through a few injuries, we hope he will have a great run leading up to his retirement.

