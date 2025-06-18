5 former WWE champions who are currently not involved in the title picture

Fans have at times complained that WWE too often pushes the same former champions into the championship picture. A good example was Jey Uso in 2025.

Despite getting a chance at Gunther’s WWE World Heavyweight title and losing at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January, he went on to win the Royal Rumble. The former Intercontinental Champion then won the title at WrestleMania 41. While his reign was short, with The Ring General winning the title back on RAW, fans are not happy with the constant push some stars get.

In contrast, here are five former champions who are not involved in any title picture.

#5. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley last held the Women’s World Championship in March 2025 before losing the title to IYO SKY on the Road to WrestleMania. Ripley then competed in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41 in an attempt to win it back.

Unfortunately for Mami, SKY retained the title on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Following that, she was part of the Queen of the Ring tournament qualifying matches.

However, thanks to her long-time foe, Raquel Rodriguez, she failed to qualify. Ripley then returned the favor by ensuring Rodriguez didn’t qualify either. While the feud between the two women continues, neither will be getting a shot at the title anytime soon. Many fans loved Mami’s title reign but felt it dragged on due to her only feud being with Liv Morgan.

#4. The Queen - Charlotte Flair

Flair last held the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in 2023. Ever since her 92-day reign ended, the Queen returned to WWE with one agenda: to win a world title once again.

She returned and won the Royal Rumble but failed to beat Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship. Following her loss at Mania, she attempted to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank match but didn't qualify.

The Queen [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Her last hope was the Queen of the Ring tournament, but she failed once again, with Alexa Bliss picking up the win in the qualifier on SmackDown. Many have speculated that fan frustration with Flair was due to her winning the Women’s Rumble match the same night she returned to the company. The WWE Universe was not happy that Flair won, as Roxanne Perez was the fan favorite.

#3. LA Knight

For three years in a row, LA Knight was the fan favorite to win the Money in the Bank match. Unfortunately for the two-time WWE United States Champion, that did not happen.

Despite having two title runs, fans have been vocal about their desire to see Knight get a main title push, which has fallen on deaf ears. In March 2025, The Megastar beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the title and lost it to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, the very next month.

Knight was part of the qualifying match for the King of the Ring tournament but was unable to qualify due to interference by Bron Breakker. The Megastar has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his new stable since before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Many have claimed that the Stamford-based promotion could work this into an angle where Knight could dethrone Rollins after he successfully cashes in and wins the title.

#2. Sheamus

The former WWE United States Champion Sheamus last held the title in 2021. After making a massive return last year, fans believed the Celtic Warrior would get a mega push due to his consistently impressive in-ring performances.

However, that did not happen, and he has seemingly been moving further and further away from getting a main title shot. His last chance was the King of the Ring tournament qualifying match, which Jey Uso won.

Sheamus [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Sheamus has been feuding with Rusev since the former AEW star returned to the sports entertainment giant. While the Stamford-based promotion has yet to go all in on their feud, fans would have appreciated it if the Dublin-born star got a title run. The former three-time World Heavyweight Champion has put on banger after banger after banger without getting a proper feud or title shot.

#1. Roman Reigns - former top WWE champion

The Head of the Table reigned supreme over WWE during his impressive 1,316-day title run as a WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, the OTC has been out of the main championship scene since losing at WrestleMania 40.

After a brilliant year of storytelling and the title loss to Cody Rhodes, he has had only six matches in the company. Despite being part of the main event at WrestleMania 41 with CM Punk and Rollins, there was no title on the line. Many fans were expecting Reigns to return and be the mystery person in the King of the Ring tournament match, but that was instead revealed to be Jey Uso.

Amid his absence, fans have wondered when and how Reigns could re-enter the championship picture. Many have speculated that he could go after Rollins, who stole his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, at Mania. Mr. Money in the Bank is looking to have another heist of the century, and this could pave the way for The OTC to get his revenge and a title shot.

