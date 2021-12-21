5 former WWE couples and the story of how they met

The WWE Universe has studied the lives of nearly every top star who has performed in the company. Over the years, fans have gotten to know a lot about the real-life couples who have performed in the company.

Many former WWE Superstars who found their partners either inside or outside the company have revealed interesting stories of how they met their life partners. It has allowed fans to get a closer look at their personal lives outside the ring.

These former WWE Superstars have been enjoying their time with their partners while working for other promotions. In this article, take a look at the five WWE couples and the story of how they met:

#5. Renee Paquette and former WWE Champion Jon Moxley started dating in 2013

Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) left WWE on a bitter note after being handed some questionable gimmicks by the creative team. During his time in WWE, Moxley met his future wife, Renee Paquette.

She worked as a backstage interviewer and presenter in the company for several years. The two grew fond of each other, and soon became one of the most adorable WWE couples of the 2010s.

They were married in an impromptu ceremony at their home in the early hours of April 9, 2017. In an interview, Renee revealed how the two met each other and got closer over time:

“I feel like we just always talked. We would like connect and hang out, but at this point I did not know that he doesn’t talk to anybody, because he always just talked to me. So we would be on Voxer this app, it’s like a walkie talkie app and we would just message each other all day long and we would always make plans, try to hangout,” Renee said. “As soon as we actually like hung out, he came and met me in Orlando. We were on like neutral territory, I was down there doing NXT, because there was times when he said he was going to come to New York and I’m like, “You’re not staying in my apartment! What do you think that means?!” So he came to meet me in Orlando and we hung out and we’ve literally been together since.”

Moxley and Renee continued their relationship in WWE for several years before they both ultimately left the company. Moxley now works for AEW, where he is considered a top star. The couple recently welcomed their first child into the world.

