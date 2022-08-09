5 Former WWE Superstars who could help out the creative team

WWE is in the midst of a major transition right now, with a lot of changes in the air. It appears the Triple H era is fully underway, and the audience has responded positively thus far.

Both The Game and close friend Shawn Michaels have had a lot of say backstage in WWE in recent years. Their efforts with NXT drew rave reviews until the brand's reboot last year.

Triple H appeared to be pushed by the wayside just a few months ago, only to find himself as the man at the helm of WWE today. In a strange twist of fate, the prodigal son-in-law has returned to take charge.

Trips will certainly need some assistance in turning the ship around, but what other personalities from the past could help him out with that goal? Here are five former WWE performers who could chip in and help out backstage.

#5 - WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat

The Dragon has been a coach for WWE in the past, but never had an expanded role involving the creative aspect of things.

While never known as a 'firebrand' in the locker room, Ricky Steamboat possesses the knowledge of not only how to lay out a match, but also how to play an effective and sympathetic babyface.

The Dragon could ignite a fire in the babyface side of the WWE locker room

As pro wrestling's perennial 'good guy', Steamboat could be a mentor to some of the younger fan favorites, and possibly help them come up with heroic angles like the ones he was part of.

#4 - Konnan

The Lucha Libre legend is one of the sharpest minds in professional wrestling today, as evidenced by his success with AAA. As the company's booker, he has found innovative ways to keep the promotion fresh.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Konnan reflects on AAA’s show at MSG’s Paramount Theater. Antonio Pena (AAA founder) reportedly pointed at MSG and said “someday.” Konnan reflects on AAA’s show at MSG’s Paramount Theater. Antonio Pena (AAA founder) reportedly pointed at MSG and said “someday.” https://t.co/tGmVppsX1D

Konnan could bring those same talents to Stamford, Connecticut if given the opportunity. And although his time as Max Moon with the promotion was very brief, he still has ties there. His close relationship with the Mysterios is an example of that, as he's helped provide guidance to the family over the years.

Here's a thought: What if WWE took one more shot at a cruiserweight division... except with K-Dogg as the man in charge of it?

#3 - Dutch Mantell

Considering Mantell is a regular contributor to Sportskeeda, some might think this is a biased selection. It isn't.

Dutch Mantell has proven for decades to have not only a high aptitude for the business, but a common sense approach as well. Hearing his twangy Tennessee accent might throw some off, but make no mistake: Dirty Dutch knows his stuff.

The legendary Dutch Mantell provides analysis of SmackDown and Rampage for Sportskeeda

When Mantell took over the booking for IWA Puerto Rico, he elevated the show to the top of the ratings. Not just the wrestling ratings, mind you. We're talking ratings for all of TV on the island. Even in a foreign land, his instincts guided him to unprecedented heights.

While Mantell has sworn off ever being a booker again, he would be a fantastic addition to the team now. His down-to-earth guidance could be a dose of calm in what is surely a storm right now.

#2 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

Both intelligent and articulate, Big Sexy is often considered one of the smartest guys to ever lace up his boots. He's also a close confidant of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and someone who is respected because of his many accomplishments.

As a member of The Kliq, Kevin Nash has a close bond with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Nash has a straightforward approach to things, both personally and professionally. He possesses a level of fearlessness that younger grapplers can learn a lot from just by being around him.

He could also be heavy-handed if need be. After all, if you're an up-and-coming talent and Kevin FREAKIN' Nash tells you to do something... are you going to argue?

#1 - Al Snow

The man behind Ohio Valley Wrestling will always go down on a list of the 'most underrated' when it comes to his time in the ring. He's one of those talented stars that - for whatever reason - went very unappreciated during the height of his career.

But as a trainer? No one can argue that he's one of the best in the world at what he does. His innovative approach to OVW could easily be a model for how a developmental territory should be structured.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Not Solely A Developmental: Al Snow Shares His Goals For OVW On A National Level bit.ly/3kJwA8t Not Solely A Developmental: Al Snow Shares His Goals For OVW On A National Level bit.ly/3kJwA8t https://t.co/lrnyeGTX19

Snow is not only quick-witted, but he's also well-versed on several topics besides wrestling. While Vince McMahon has little knowledge of pop culture outside of sports entertainment, Snow can hold court on a variety of topics. In the modern era, that means a lot more than many fans often realize.

His creative input, as well as his experience working with younger talent, makes Al Snow a perfect fit for the WWE creative team.

After all, you know what they say... When in doubt, use your Head.

