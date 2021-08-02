5 Former WWE Superstars who will likely be Champions in AEW 

While the war between WWE and AEW hasn't been nearly as intense as the one between WWE and WCW in the 90s, it does lead to interesting possibilities. WWE has been offloading talent over the past few months, many of whom could end up at AEW at some point!

We have seen how FTR, Jon Moxley, Miro, and well, Cody Rhodes, have gone on to win gold and glory in All Elite Wrestling. There could very well be five more former WWE Superstars likely to make their mark in one way or another by adding gold to their collection in AEW.

Here are the 5 former WWE Superstars we think could be future AEW Champions. Agree? Disagree? Want to add more names to the list? Feel free to sound off in the comments division below.

#5 Could former WWE megastar CM Punk make history in AEW too?

Don't pretend you haven't heard the rumors yet. CM Punk, arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of the past decade, is likely to show up in AEW. And if he does, he's not going to be a part of the All Elite Wrestling mid-card, is he?

Expect CM Punk to become the AEW World Champion within a year of him showing up in the company. In fact, Tony Khan's vision may be more in line with what he believes than WWE's was. So, if he sticks around for the long haul, expect CM Punk to hold a lot of gold in AEW.

Thankfully, there are many dream matches for CM Punk in AEW (and WWE too, but that's a topic for another day). Whether it's Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, or Malakai Black...the options are endless.

