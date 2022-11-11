5 Former WWE Superstars who may come out of retirement after Saraya's confirmed in-ring return at AEW Full Gear 2022

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, recently announced that she had been medically cleared to return to the ring. The announcement came during a promo segment on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite

She will battle Britt Baker at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming event, Full Gear, on November 19th. Paige's contract expired with WWE over the summer, and the 30-year-old debuted in AEW at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Listed below are a few retired wrestlers who could be inspired by Saraya's comeback and want to get back inside the squared circle.

#5: Trish Stratus

Trish last wrestled in WWE at SummerSlam 2019. She was defeated by Charlotte Flair at the premium live event. She recently appeared on WWE television when the company traveled to Toronto.

The 46-year-old made an appearance during the August 22nd episode of RAW after some heated tweets were exchanged back and forth with Bayley. The Hall of Famer also confronted Bayley during a live event. The 7-time Women's Champion remains in phenomenal shape and could easily make a comeback if she wants to.

#4. Mr. Kennedy

Ken Anderson (aka Mr. Kennedy) spent four years in WWE before his release in 2009. He found success in TNA Wrestling in 2010-16 before returning to the independent circuit.

The 46-year-old revealed on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet that he had a chip on his shoulder for years because of the way he left the company. Anderson also stated that he has tremendous promo talent and would help get a younger superstar over if he returned to the promotion today.

#3. Nia Jax

Lina Fanene @LinaFanene @QoSBaszler First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business First she broke my arm, then she dragged me out of the business 😭😩 @QoSBaszler https://t.co/MGg7x1qBIG

Nia Jax was the "Irresistible Force" in WWE for some time before her release last November. She captured the RAW Women's Championship once and is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion alongside SmackDown star Shayna Baszler.

Jax was also a huge part of the successful Total Divas reality TV program on the E Network. The 38-year-old has a reputation for being an unsafe worker and was the one who threw the punch that busted Becky Lynch's nose on the November 18th, 2018, edition of SmackDown.

She could be bitter about being let go by the company and would want to return now that the leadership regime has changed.

#2. Gail Kim

Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSME Charles @sck8182 @gailkimITSME @WWE If WWE did not fire u u would say nothing 🤐 @gailkimITSME @WWE If WWE did not fire u u would say nothing 🤐 Yesthey fired me once, i quit the second time;you’re prob right if I worked there, i wouldn’t. But I’m retired and they control the industry.Therefore most people are scared to say anything.I am fortunate enough to be able to speak my mind....So i do.Something wrong? You just did twitter.com/sck8182/status… Yesthey fired me once, i quit the second time;you’re prob right if I worked there, i wouldn’t. But I’m retired and they control the industry.Therefore most people are scared to say anything.I am fortunate enough to be able to speak my mind....So i do.Something wrong? You just did twitter.com/sck8182/status…

Gail Kim had an incredible wrestling career that lasted close to two decades. She began her career in 2000 and retired from the in-ring competition at Impact Wrestling Rebellion in 2018. Kim still works for Impact Wrestling as a producer.

The 45-year-old captured the WWE Women's Championship once during her time with the company. She is a 7-time Impact Knockouts Champion. The TNA Hall of Famer could be inspired by Saraya's return to the ring and attempt one last run of her own on wrestling's biggest stage. WWE is looking for experienced female talent on the roster.

#1. Ric Flair

Ric Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and new AEW signee Jeff Jarrett at Ric Flair's last match on July 31st. The Nature Boy and his son-in-law emerged victorious in the tag team match over SummerSlam weekend.

Despite wrestling the event that was promoted as his final match, he has already hinted that he wants to return to the ring. The 73-year-old may be looking for an excuse to have another match.

