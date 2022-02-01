5 Former WWE Superstars who are open to a return

WWE has made a habit of releasing talent over the past two years. The company has used the excuse of "budget cuts." But it has led to a boatload of ready-made superstars being on the open market.

With so many competitors with experience on television, it opens the question of which stars could return to the promotion.

There have been various superstars who feel some regret with how their runs in the company ended. This makes them want to come back better than ever and prove to those who wanted to let him go that they were wrong.

This is why multiple performers have publicly made it clear that they are open to return.

Whether it be one of these budget cuts or a past superstar who has spent time away from the company for a while, it remains to be seen who will return to redeem themselves. In this article, let's take a look at five former WWE superstars who are open to a return.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Ryback

Ryback was one of the rising stars in WWE almost a decade ago. After humble beginnings during the first season of NXT as Skip Sheffield, he was injured during the Nexus stable's run. When he returned a year later, Ryback was born. The former superstar was an absolute monster and dominated the competition.

His undefeated streak, look and aura drew comparisons to Goldberg and led to a meteoric rise for the Big Guy. A mix of injuries and bad booking led to Ryback falling down the card and becoming expendable. He was released from the promotion in 2016.

Since his departure from the company, Ryback has consistently expressed being open to a return. On his podcast, The Ryback Show, the Big Guy said:

“I will be very open to going back to WWE if they are sold. I’ve always been very honest. If Vince is out of there and there’s new leadership, I will then be very interested in revisiting that, because that will be beneficial for me as a brand and as a performer going back to where I’m known from, where I built an audience that already knows me,” said Ryback.

His differences with Vince McMahon and the creative process are well established. Ryback has said that he would be very open to coming back, but it would have to be under new ownership.

It remains to be seen if that ever happens, but the Big Guy may be able to be convinced without that change.

