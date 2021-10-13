5 former WWE Superstars who retired in 2021

After several years of competing inside the squared circle, a few former WWE Superstars decided to hang up their boots in 2021.

This year has been full of important pro wrestling events. Several former WWE Superstars came out of retirement in the past few months. Christian Cage, for example, retired several years ago but returned to the ring earlier this year to join AEW. CM Punk also followed in Cage's footsteps and made his long-awaited comeback after seven years of retirement to join Tony Khan's company.

Meanwhile, a few other former WWE Superstars retired from in-ring competition in the past few months. Some of them are working in backstage positions in WWE. However, others are yet to reveal their next step.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who retired in 2021.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Kenny Dykstra

Kenny Dykstra kicked off his wrestling career in 2001. He made a few appearances on WWE TV before officially signing a developmental contract in 2004. After spending less than two years in developmental, Dykstra returned to WWE TV as part of The Spirit Squad. Alongside his Spirit Squad teammates, the 35-year-old won the World Tag Team Championships in 2006.

Dykstra spent nearly two years on the main roster before WWE released him from his contract in November 2008. Excluding a brief return to WWE in 2016, Dykstra spent 11 years wrestling in different promotions. Nevertheless, he announced his retirement last April.

"I’ve decided to retire from in ring wrestling. When I started at 13 I thought I’d retire at 40. But smart investments overtime have allowed me to be done now. I’m in my prime, and that will go towards my family and being a father. Thanks to the fans who stuck by me," said Kenny Dykstra in a post on Twitter.

Following his retirement, Dykstra returned to WWE. He's currently a coach at the Performance Center.

Edited by Abhinav Singh